Golden Globes 2024: estos son todos los nominados para la jornada de premiación

Llegó oficialmente el 2024 y junto él, una nueva temporada de premios de Hollywood. Los encargados de dar el puntapié oficial a estos meses son los Golden Globes, galardones que, en su edición número 81, cuentan con un chileno entre sus nominados: Pedro Pascal.

La gala de premiación, que contará con la presentación del actor y comediante Jo Koy, se llevará a cabo, como es tradición, en el Beverly Hilton de Los Ángeles, está organizada por la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood (HFPA por su sigla en inglés) y tendrá una duración de tres horas aproximadamente.

En cuanto a los nominados, Succession, The Last of Us y The Crown pintan como los favoritos de la audiencia, incluyendo a sus elencos determinados.

Mejor serie de drama

“1923″ (Paramount+)

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“The Diplomat” (Netflix)

“The Last of Us” (HBO)

“The Morning Show” (Apple TV+)

“Succession” (HBO)

Mejor actor- Serie de drama

Pedro Pascal — “The Last of Us”

Kieran Culkin — “Succession”

Jeremy Strong — “Succession”

Brian Cox — “Succession”

Gary Oldman — “Slow Horses”

Dominic West — “The Crown”

Mejor actriz- Serie de drama

Helen Mirren — “1923″

Bella Ramsey — “The Last of Us”

Keri Russell — “The Diplomat”

Sarah Snook — “Succession”

Imelda Staunton — “The Crown”

Emma Stone — “The Curse”

Mejor actor de reparto- Serie

Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”

James Marsden, “Jury Duty”

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”

Billy Cruddup, “The Morning Show”

Alexander Skarsgård, “Succession”

Alan Ruck, “Succession”

Mejor actriz de reparto- Serie de TV

Meryl Streep, “Only Murders in the Building”

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”

Christina Ricci, “Yellowjackets”

Abby Elliott, “The Bear”

J. Smith-Cameron, “Succession”

Mejor serie musical o de comedia

“The Bear” (FX)

“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

“Jury Duty” (Amazon Freevee)

“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

“Barry” (HBO)

Mejor actriz –De Serie de comedia o musical

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

Natasha Lyonne, “Poker Face”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”

Elle Fanning, “The Great”

Mejor actor –De Serie de comedia o musical

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Jason Segel, “Shrinking”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Mejor serie de edición limitada

“Beef”

“Lessons in Chemistry”

“Daisy Jones & the Six”

“All the Light We Cannot See”

“Fellow Travelers”

“Fargo”

Mejor actriz- Serie de edición limitada

Brie Larson, “Lessons in Chemistry”

Ali Wong, “Beef”

Riley Keough, “Daisy Jones & the Six”

Elizabeth Olsen, “Love and Death”

Juno Temple, “Fargo”

Rachel Weisz, “Dead Ringers”

Mejor actor- Serie de edición limitada

Steven Yeun, “Beef”

Matt Bomer, “Fellow Travelers”

Sam Claflin, “Daisy Jones & the Six”

David Oyelowo, “Lawmen: Bass Reeves”

Jon Hamm, “Fargo”

Woody Harrelson, “White House Plumbers”

Nominaciones a películas y su elenco:

Mejor película- Drama

“Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures)

“Killers of the Flower Moon” (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures)

“Maestro” (Netflix)

“Past Lives” (A24)

“The Zone of Interest” (A24)

“Anatomy of a Fall” (Neon)

Mejor película- Comedia o musical

“Barbie” (Warner Bros.)

“Poor Things” (Searchlight Pictures)

“American Fiction” (MGM)

“The Holdovers” (Focus Features)

“May December” (Netflix)

“Air” (Amazon MGM Studios)

Mejor director

Bradley Cooper — “Maestro”

Greta Gerwig — “Barbie”

Yorgos Lanthimos — “Poor Things”

Christopher Nolan — “Oppenheimer”

Martin Scorsese — “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Celine Song — “Past Lives”

Mejor actor- Película drama

Bradley Cooper — “Maestro”

Cillian Murphy — “Oppenheimer”

Leonardo DiCaprio — “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Colman Domingo — “Rustin”

Andrew Scott — “All of Us Strangers”

Barry Keoghan — “Saltburn”

Mejor actriz- Película drama

Lily Gladstone — “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Carey Mulligan – “Maestro”

Sandra Hüller – “Anatomy of a Fall”

Annette Bening — “Nyad”

Greta Lee — “Past Lives”

Cailee Spaeny — “Priscilla”

Mejor actor de reparto- Película drama

Willem Dafoe — “Poor Things”

Robert DeNiro — “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Robert Downey Jr. — “Oppenheimer”

Ryan Gosling — “Barbie”

Charles Melton — “May December”

Mark Ruffalo — “Poor Things”

Mejor actriz de reparto- Película drama

Emily Blunt — “Oppenheimer”

Danielle Brooks — “The Color Purple”

Jodie Foster — “Nyad”

Julianne Moore — “May December”

Rosamund Pike — “Saltburn”

Da’Vine Joy Randolph — “The Holdovers”

Mejor actriz de película de comedia o musical

Emma Stone, “Poor Things”

Margot Robbie, “Barbie”

Natalie Portman, “May December”

Fantasia Barrino, “The Color Purple”

Alma Pöysti, “Fallen Leaves”

Jennifer Lawrence, “No Hard Feelings”

Mejor actor de película de comedia o musical

Nicolas Cage — “Dream Scenario”

Timothée Chalamet — “Wonka”

Matt Damon — “Air”

Paul Giamatti — “The Holdovers”

Joaquin Phoenix — “Beau Is Afraid”

Jeffrey Wright — “American Fiction”

Mejor banda sonora de película

Ludwig Göransson, “Oppenheimer”

Robbie Robertson, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Mica Levi, “The Zone of Interest”

Daniel Pemberton, “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Jerskin Fendrix, “Poor Things”

Joe Hisaishi, “The Boy and the Heron”

Mejor película de lengua extranjera

“Anatomy of a Fall” (Francia)

“The Zone of Interest” (Reino Unido)

“Society of the Snow” (España)

“Fallen Leaves” (Finlandia)

“Past Lives” (Estados Unidos)

“Io capitano” (Italia)

Mejor canción original de película

“What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish and Finneas (de “Barbie”)

“Dance the Night” by Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt e(d “Barbie”)

Addicted to Romance” by Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa (de “She Came to Me”)

“Road to Freedom” by Lenny Kravitz (from “Rustin”)

“Peaches” by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond and John Spiker (de “The Super Mario Bros. Movie”)

“I’m Just Ken” by Andrew Wyatt and Mark Ronson (de “Barbie”)

Mejor película- Animación

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

“The Boy and the Heron”

“Elemental”

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie”

“Wish”

“Suzume”

Mejor guion

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, “Barbie”

Tony McNamara, “Poor Things”

Celine Song, “Past Lives”

Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”

Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, “Anatomy of a Fall”

Nuevas categorías

Mejor actuación en un ‘stand-up’ de comedia de televisión

Amy Schumer por “Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact”

Chris Rock por “Chris Rock: Selective Outrage”

Ricky Gervais por “Ricky Gervais: Armageddon”

Sarah Silverman por “Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love”

Trevor Noah por “Trevor Noah: Where Was I”

Wanda Sykes por “Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer”

Mejor logro cinematográfico y de taquilla

“Barbie”

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3″

“John Wick: Chapter 4″

“Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1″

“Oppenheimer”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

“Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour”

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie”