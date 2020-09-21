“Watchmen”, “Schitt’s Creek” y “Succession” arrasaron: revisa aquí la lista de todos los ganadores de los premios Emmy 2020

Este domingo se celebraron los premios Emmy 2020 por primera vez en 72 años de existencia de manera virtual, debido a la pandemia por el coronavirus Covid-19.

Schitt’s Creek fue la gran ganadora de la noche en el apartado de comedia , mientras que la miniserie que se llevó más premios fue Watchmen.

De igual forma, Succession también fue una de las grandes ganadoras de la noche, llevándose entre los premios e de Mejor Serie Dramática y Mejor Actor Principal en Serie Dramática (Jeremy Strong).

Por otra parte, Zendaya (24 años) ganó el reconocimiento como Mejor Actriz en una Serie Dramática por Euphoria (HBO), convirtiéndose en la actriz más joven en la historia de los Emmy en recibir este galardón.

Estos fueron los ganadores (puedes revisar todas las listas haciendo clic aquí):

Mejor Serie Dramática

– Better Call Saul (AMC).

– The Crown (Netflix).

– The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu).

– Killing Eve (BBC America).

– The Mandalorian (Disney+).

– Ozark (Netflix).

– Stranger Things (Netflix).

– Succession (HBO). Ganadora.

Mejor Comedia

– Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO).

– Dead to Me (Netflix).

– The Good Place (NBC).

– Insecure (HBO).

– The Kominsky Method (Netflix).

– The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon).

– Schitt’s Creek (Pop TV). Ganadora.

– What We Do in the Shadows (FX).

Mejor Actor de Comedia

– Anthony Anderson (Black-ish).

– Don Cheadle (Black Monday).

– Ted Danson (The Good Place).

– Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method).

– Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek). Ganador.

– Ramy Youssef (Ramy).

Mejor Actriz de Comedia

– Christina Applegate (Dead to Me).

– Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel).

– Linda Cardellini (Dead to Me).

– Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek). Ganadora.

– Issa Rae (Insecure).

– Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish).

Mejor Dirección en Serie Dramática

– Benjamin Caron (The Crown, episodio “Aberfan”).

– Jessica Hobbs (The Crown, episodio “Cri de Coeur”).

– Lesli Linka Glatter (Homeland, episodio “Prisoners of War”).

– Mimi Leder (The Morning Show, episodio “The Interview”).

– Alik Sakharov (Ozark, episodio “The Interview”).

– Ben Semanoff (Ozark, episodio “Su casa es mi casa”).

– Andrij Parekh (Succession, episodio “Hunting”). Ganador.

– Mark Mylod (Succession, episodio “This is not for tears”).

Mejor Actriz Principal en Serie Dramática

– Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show).

– Olivia Colman (The Crown).

– Jodie Comer (Killing Eve).

– Laura Linney (Ozark).

– Sandra Oh (Killing Eve).

– Zendaya (Euphoria). Ganadora.

Mejo Actor Principal en Serie Dramática

– Jason Bateman (Ozark).

– Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us).

– Steve Carell (The Morning Show).

– Brian Cox (Succession).

– Billy Porter (Pose).

– Jeremy Strong (Succession). Ganador.

Mejor Actor Secundario en Comedia

– Mahershala Ali (Ramy).

– Andre Braugher (Brooklyn Nine-Nine).

– Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method).

– Sterling K. Brown (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel).

– Dan Levy (Schitt’s Creek). Ganador.

– Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel).

– Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live).

– William Jackson Harper (The Good Place).

Mejor Actriz Secundaria en Comedia

– Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel).

– D’Arcy Carden (The Good Place).

– Betty Gilpin (GLOW).

– Marin Hinkle (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel).

– Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live).

– Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek) – Ganadora

– Yvonne Orji (Insecure).

– Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live).

Mejor Dirección en Comedia

– Matt Shakman (The Great).

– Amy Sherman-Palladino (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel).

– Daniel Palladino por (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel).

– Gail Mancuso (Modern Family).

– Ramy Youssef (Ramy).

– Andrew Cividino y Dan Levy (Schitt’s Creek) – Ganadores

– James Burrows (Will Grace).

Mejor Miniserie

– Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)

– Mrs. America (FX on Hulu)

– Unbelievable (Netflix)

– Unorthodox (Netflix)

– Watchmen (HBO) – GANADORA

Programas de Variedades y Talk Show

– Daily Show with Trevor Noah.

– Full Frontal with Samantha Bee.

– Jimmy Kimmel Live.

– Last Week Tonight with John Oliver. Ganador.

– Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Mejor Reality

– The Masked Singer.

– Nailed It.

– RuPaul’s Drag Race. Ganador.

– Top Chef.

– The Voice.

Mejor Actor de Reparto en Serie Dramática

– Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul).

– Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid’s Tale).

– Billy Crudup (The Morning Show). Ganador.

– Mark Duplass (The Morning Show).

– Nicholas Braun (Succession).

– Kieran Culkin (Succession).

– Matthew Macfadyen (Succession).

– Jeffrey Wright (Westworld).

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en Serie Dramática

– Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown).

– Laura Dern (Big Little Lies).

– Julia Garner (Ozark). Ganadora.

– Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve).

– Sarah Snook (Succession).

– Meryl Streep (Big Little Lies).

– Thandie Newton (Westworld).

– Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale).

Mejor Actriz en una Miniserie o Película para Televisión

– Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America).

– Shira Haas (Unorthodox).

– Regina King (Watchmen). Ganadora.

– Octavia Spencer (Self Made).

– Kerry Washington (Little Fires Everywhere).

Mejor Actor en una Miniserie o Película para Televisión

– Jeremy Irons (Watchmen).

– Hugh Jackman (Bad Education).

– Paul Mescal (Normal People).

– Jeremy Pope (Hollywood).

– Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True). Ganador.

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en Miniserie o Película para Televisión

– Uzo Aduba (Mrs. America). Ganadora.

– Toni Collette (Unbelievable).

– Margo Martindale (Mrs. America).

– Jean Smart (Watchmen).

– Holland Taylor (Hollywood).

– Tracey Ullman (Mrs. America).

Mejor Actor de Reparto en Miniserie o Película para Televisión

– Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen). Ganador.

– Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend).

– Dylan McDermott (Hollywood).

– Jim Parsons (Hollywood).

– Jovan Adepo (Watchmen).

– Louis Gossett Jr. (Watchmen).

Mejor Director en Miniserie o Película para Televisión

– Lynn Shelton (Little Fires Everywhere).

– Lenny Abrahamson (Normal People).

– Maria Schrader (Unorthodox). Ganadora.

– Nicole Kassell (Watchmen, episodio “It’s summer and we’re running out of ice”).

– Steph Green (Wathcmen, episodio “Little fear of lightning”).

– Stephen Williams (Watchmen, episodio “This extraordinary being”).

Mejor Actor Invitado en una Serie Dramática

– Andrew Scott (Black Mirror).

– Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian).

– Jason Bateman (The Outsider).

– James Cromwell (Succession).

– Martin Short (The Morning Show).

– Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us). Ganador.

Mejor Actriz Invitada en una Serie Dramática

– Cicely Tyson (How To Get Away With Murder).

– Cherry Jones (Succession). Ganadora.

– Harriet Walter (Succession).

– Alexis Bledel (The Handmaid’s Tale).

– Laverne Cox (Orange Is the New Black).

– Phylicia Rashad (This Is Us).

Mejor Actriz Invitada en una Comedia

– Angela Bassett (A Black Lady Sketch Show).

– Maya Rudolph (Saturday Night Live). Ganadora.

– Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Saturday Night Live).

– Maya Rudolph (The Good Place).

– Wanda Sykes (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel).

– Bette Midler (The Politician).

Mejor Actor Invitado en una Comedia

– Fred Willard (Modern Family).

– Adam Driver (Saturday Night Live).

– Brad Pitt (Saturday Night Live).

– Dev Patel (Modern Love).

– Eddie Murphy (Saturday Night Live). Ganador.

– Luke Kirby (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Filme de Televisión

– American Son (Netflix).

– Bad Education (HBO). Ganador.

– Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings: These Old Bones (Netflix).

– El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix).

– Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend (Netflix).

Mejor Serie Animada

– Big Mouth.

– Bob’s Burgers.

– BoJack Horseman.

– Rick And Morty. Ganadora.

– The Simpsons.

Mejor Guión de Drama

– Thomas Schnauz (Better Call Saul, episodio “Bad choice road”).

– Gordon Smith (Better Call Saul, episodio “Bagman”).

– Peter Morgan (The Crown, episodio “Aberfan”).

– Chris Mundy (Ozark, episodio “All in”).

– John Shiban (Ozark, episodio “Boss fight”).

– Miki Johnson (Ozark, episodio “Fire Pink”).

– Jesse Armstrong (Succession, episodio “This is not for tears”). Ganador.

Mejor Guión de Comedia

– Michael Schur (The Good Place).

– Tony McNamara (The Great).

– Daniel Levy (Schitt’s Creek). Ganador.

– David West Read (Schitt’s Creek).

– Sam Johnson y Chris Marcil (Lo que hacemos en las sombras).

– Paul Simms (Lo que hacemos en las sombras).

– Stefani Robinson (Lo que hacemos en las sombras).

Mejor guión en miniserie o película para televisión

– Mrs. America Tanya Barfield (Mrs. America).

– Sally Rooney y Alice Birch (Normal People).

– Susannah Grant, Michael Chabon, y Ayelet Waldman (Unbelievable).

– Anna Winger (Unorthodox).

– Damon Lindelof y Cord Jefferson (Watchmen). Ganadores.