Deportistas y celebridades piden justicia por George Floyd, asesinado por la policía en Estados Unidos
El jugador de fútbol americano fue asfixiado por un efectivo que lo mantuvo retenido.
Desde el actor Jamie Foxx, el basquetbolista Lebron James, la presentadora Ellen DeGeneres y hasta Snoop Dogg, se expresaron en redes sociales sobre la muerte de George Floyd, jugador de fútbol americano.
El deportista fue asesinado por un policía en la ciudad de Minnesota, Estados Unidos, lo que causo la indignación del mundo por el acto calificado como “antihumano”. Según los antecedentes y un video publicado por diversos medios locales, el efectivo se arrodilló sobre su cuello para retenerlo, lo que le provocó más tarde una asfixia.
Por esto, cientos de celebridades y deportistas mostraron su enojo en Instagram y Twitter para que se condene la acción de cuatro efectivos policiales, del cual uno de ellos dio muerte al ciudadano estadounidense.
En Twitter, el hashtag #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd acumula más de 560.000 menciones y ocupa el trending topics a nivel mundial.
Por otra parte, este miércoles hubo manifestaciones en la ciudad de Minnesota por el incidente y grave abuso racial que se evidencia en el país del norte.
They fact that the police just stood there casually with his hand in his pocket as he was killing George Floyd is sickening. He enjoyed that. He deserves nothing less than life in prison. #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd
— Zara Larsson (@zaralarsson) May 27, 2020
This just burns. Seems to be a never ending cycle. The murderers need to be charged severely. Even in the face of death this man was given zero empathy. #RIPGeorgeFloyd #BlackLivesMatter #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/gyuaoC6vUh
— John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) May 27, 2020
#JusticeForFloyd pic.twitter.com/V0VsWPWN3i
— Naomi Campbell (@NaomiCampbell) May 27, 2020
Until he died… the police officers face says it all… the disregard of human life… human black life… Why is it when the police show up for black men murder can easily be put into the equation… On the other hand when a young white teen walks into a church sits down and worships with the members a few minutes later pulls out a high-powered weapon and murders innocent black people while they were worshiping God… The cops showed up apprehend him and take him to get something to eat and he is unscathed… our hearts break every single day… We cannot stay silent!
GEORGE FLOYD If this image doesn’t disturb you and piss you off, then idk. I’ve seen a lot of people speak up and try to articulate how fed up and angry they are. All good and well but it’s the same same same reality we live in. George Floyd. George Floyd. George has a family. George didn’t deserve to die. George pleaded for help and was just straight up ignored, which speaks loud and clear that his black life didn’t matter. George was murdered. George wasn’t human to that cop that slowly and purposefully took his life away. #georgefloyd