Internacional

Deportistas y celebridades piden justicia por George Floyd, asesinado por la policía en Estados Unidos

El jugador de fútbol americano fue asfixiado por un efectivo que lo mantuvo retenido.

Imagen principal
Getty Images
Por Gonzalo Maldonado
Miércoles 27 de May, 2020 - 21:42
Actualizada el Miércoles 27 de May, 2020 - 21:43

Desde el actor Jamie Foxx, el basquetbolista Lebron James, la presentadora Ellen DeGeneres y hasta Snoop Dogg, se expresaron en redes sociales sobre la muerte de George Floyd, jugador de fútbol americano.

El deportista fue asesinado por un policía en la ciudad de Minnesota, Estados Unidos, lo que causo la indignación del mundo por el acto calificado como “antihumano”. Según los antecedentes y un video publicado por diversos medios locales, el efectivo se arrodilló sobre su cuello para retenerlo, lo que le provocó más tarde una asfixia.

Por esto, cientos de celebridades y deportistas mostraron su enojo en Instagram y Twitter para que se condene la acción de cuatro efectivos policiales, del cual uno de ellos dio muerte al ciudadano estadounidense.

En Twitter, el hashtag #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd acumula más de 560.000 menciones y ocupa el trending topics a nivel mundial.

Por otra parte, este miércoles hubo manifestaciones en la ciudad de Minnesota por el incidente y grave abuso racial que se evidencia en el país del norte.

View this post on Instagram

George Floyd #SayHisName

A post shared by Ellen DeGeneres (@theellenshow) on

View this post on Instagram

From a good cop 👮‍♀️. P. S. A.

A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on

¿Viste un error en la nota? Avísanos aquí
Lo más visto

Enel solicitó autorización para adelantar el cierre de Bocamina, su última central a carbón

Coaches entregan consejos para sobrellevar el estrés de pareja en medio de la crisis sanitaria

Consejos para desinfectar y sanitizar las compras en medio de crisis sanitaria

Científicos descubren fósil de tortuga de agua dulce que habitó en Chile hace 75 millones de años

Repasamos la vida de Paul Gascoigne en su cumpleaños 53 años

Ahora
Internacional

Deportistas y celebridades piden justicia por George Floyd, asesinado por la policía en Estados Unidos

Estrenos

Kygo estrenará este viernes su tercer álbum "Golden Hour"

Tecnologia y videojuegos

Prometen ser accesibles y competitivos: nuevos teléfonos Galaxy A ya están disponibles en Chile

Fútbol

Universidad Católica anunció la renovación de Cristopher Toselli

Conciertos y festivales

Led Zeppelin presentará concierto-película vía streaming en Youtube

Espectáculos

Thalia recordó exitosa novela que protagonizó con un video donde luce idéntica 26 años después