Así cubrieron los medios internacionales la polémica de Adam Levine en el Festival de Viña

El vocalista de Maroon 5, Adam Levine, reconoció que tuvo un mal desempeño arriba del escenario de la Quinta Vergara en la penúltima noche del Festival de Viña del Mar publicando un video con sus disculpas en sus redes sociales.

La polémica alcanzó medios internacionales como E! o el Daily Mail, con la BBC describiendo el evento para su público angloparlante como “el festival más antiguo en Latinoamérica que combina presentaciones en vivo con un concurso tipo Eurovisión y otros premios”, explicando que las peticiones de Levine respecto a la entrega de la Gaviota son comunes con artistas como Calle 13 y Morrissey.

Por su parte TMZ ironiza de que “no está claro si las disculpas serán suficientes para la gente de Chile, estaban muy enojados, pero Adam promete que no ocurrirá otra vez”.

Billboard se comunicó oficialmente con los representantes de la agrupación musical, quienes explicaron que “desafortunadamente, durante la presentación, la banda encontró numerosas dificultades técnicas a lo largo del show, incluyendo problemas con los monitores y con los audífonos de Adam Levine. Se creó una situación difícil para que la banda pueda entregar su presentación normal”.

