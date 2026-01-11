;

VIDEOS. Golden Globes 2026 EN VIVO en Chile: estos son todos los ganadores de los Globos de Oro

Todo lo que necesitas para no perderte una de las ceremonias más relevantes de la temporada de premios de Hollywood.

Nelson Quiroz

Getty Images

Getty Images / John Shearer

La temporada de premios entra en tierra derecha este domingo 11 de enero con la realización de los Golden Globes 2026, una de las ceremonias más esperadas del cine y la televisión a nivel mundial.

La edición número 83 del evento se llevará a cabo en el hotel Beverly Hilton de Beverly Hills, marcando el inicio oficial del camino hacia los Premios Óscar.

Getty Images / Gilbert Flores/2026GG

En Chile, la transmisión EN VIVO de los Globos de Oro comenzará a las 22:00 horas, a través de las señales de TNT y TNT Series, mientras que el streaming estará disponible en HBO Max para suscriptores.

En tanto, la tradicional alfombra roja podrá seguirse desde las 20:00 horas, con cobertura especial y gratuita a través del canal oficial de Varietyen YouTube.

La ceremonia será conducida por Nikki Glaser, quien regresa por segundo año consecutivo como anfitriona. En cine, las películas que llegan como favoritas son Una batalla tras otra, Sentimental Value y Sinners, liderando las nominaciones.

En televisión, en tanto, The White Lotus, Adolescence, Only Murders in the Building y Severance concentran las mayores expectativas.

A lo largo de la noche, es decir, a partir de las 22 horas en Chile, se irán conociendo los ganadores en tiempo real, en una premiación considerada clave para anticipar tendencias rumbo a los Óscar, que se entregarán en marzo.

La Alfombra roja de los Golden Globes 206

Owen Cooper at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes held at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/2026GG/Penske Media via Getty Images) / JC Olivera/2026GG


Ganadores de los Golden Globes 2026

Cine

Mejor película, Drama

  • Frankenstein
  • Hamnet
  • It Was Just an Accident
  • The Secret Agent
  • Sentimental Value
  • Sinners

Mejor película, musical o comedia

  • Blue Moon
  • Bugonia
  • Marty Supreme
  • No Other Choice
  • Nouvelle Vague
  • One Battle After Another

Mejor película en lengua no inglesa

  • It Was Just an Accident
  • No Other Choice
  • The Secret Agent
  • Sentimental Value
  • Sirat
  • The Voice of Hind Rajab

Mejor película de animación

  • Arco
  • Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle
  • Elio
  • KPop Demon Hunters
  • Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
  • Zootopia 2

Logro cinematográfico y de taquilla

  • Avatar: Fire and Ash
  • F1
  • KPop Demon Hunters
  • Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning
  • Sinners
  • Weapons
  • Wicked: For Good
  • Zootopia 2

Mejor director

  • Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
  • Ryan Coogler, Sinners
  • Guillermo del Toro, Frankenstein
  • Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident
  • Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
  • Chloé Zhao, Hamnet

Mejor guion

  • One Battle After Another
  • Marty Supreme
  • Sinners
  • It Was Just an Accident
  • Sentimental Value
  • Hamnet

Mejor actor, Drama

  • Joel Edgerton, Train Dreams
  • Oscar Isaac, Frankenstein
  • Dwayne Johnson, The Smashing Machine
  • Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
  • Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent
  • Jeremy Allen White, Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere

Mejor actriz, Drama

  • Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
  • Jennifer Lawrence, Die My Love
  • Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
  • Julia Roberts, After the Hunt
  • Tessa Thompson, Hedda
  • Eva Victor, Sorry, Baby

Mejor actor, musical o comedia

  • Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
  • George Clooney, Jay Kelly
  • Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
  • Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
  • Lee Byung-Hun, No Other Choice
  • Jesse Plemons, Bugonia

Mejor actriz, musical o comedia

  • Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
  • Cynthia Erivo, Wicked: For Good
  • Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
  • Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another
  • Amanda Seyfried, The Testament of Ann Lee
  • Emma Stone, Bugonia

Mejor actor de reparto

  • Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another
  • Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
  • Paul Mescal, Hamnet
  • Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
  • Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly
  • Stellan Skarsgard, Sentimental Value

Mejor actriz de reparto

  • Emily Blunt, The Smashing Machine
  • Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
  • Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good
  • Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
  • Amy Madigan, Weapons
  • Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Mejor banda sonora original

  • Frankenstein
  • Sinners
  • One Battle After Another
  • Sirat
  • Hamnet
  • F1

Mejor canción original

  • Avatar: Fire and Ash
  • KPop Demon Hunters
  • Sinners
  • Wicked: For Good
  • Wicked: For Good
  • Train Dreams

Televisión

Mejor serie, musical o comedia

  • Abbott Elementary
  • The Bear
  • Hacks
  • Nobody Wants This
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • The Studio

Mejor serie, Drama

  • The Diplomat
  • The Pitt
  • Pluribus
  • Severance
  • Slow Horses
  • The White Lotus

Mejor actor, Drama

  • Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
  • Diego Luna, Andor
  • Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
  • Mark Ruffalo, Task
  • Adam Scott, Severance
  • Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Mejor actriz, Drama

  • Kathy Bates, Matlock
  • Britt Lower, Severance
  • Helen Mirren, 1923
  • Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
  • Keri Russell, The Diplomat
  • Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus

Mejor serie limitada o película para TV

  • Adolescence
  • All Her Fault
  • The Beast In Me
  • Black Mirror
  • Dying for Sex
  • The Girlfriend

Mejor actor, musical o comedia

  • Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
  • Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
  • Glen Powell, Chad Powers
  • Seth Rogen, The Studio
  • Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
  • Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Mejor actriz, musical o comedia

  • Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
  • Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
  • Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
  • Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
  • Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
  • Jean Smart, Hacks

Mejor actor de reparto en TV

  • Owen Cooper, Adolescence
  • Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
  • Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
  • Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus
  • Tramell Tillman, Severance
  • Ashley Walters, Adolescence

Mejor actriz de reparto en TV

  • Carrie Coon, The White Lotus
  • Erin Doherty, Adolescence
  • Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
  • Catherine O’Hara, The Studio
  • Parker Posey, The White Lotus
  • Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus

Mejor actor en miniserie o película para TV

  • Jacob Elordi, The Narrow Road to the Deep North
  • Paul Giamatti, Black Mirror
  • Stephen Graham, Adolescence
  • Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story
  • Jude Law, Black Rabbit
  • Matthew Rhys, The Beast In Me

Mejor actriz en miniserie o película para TV

  • Claire Danes, The Beast In Me
  • Rashida Jones, Black Mirror
  • Amanda Seyfried, Long Bright River
  • Sarah Snook, All Her Fault
  • Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex
  • Robin Wright, The Girlfriend

