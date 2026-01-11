La temporada de premios entra en tierra derecha este domingo 11 de enero con la realización de los
Golden Globes 2026, una de las ceremonias más esperadas del cine y la televisión a nivel mundial.
La edición número 83 del evento se llevará a cabo en el hotel
Beverly Hilton de Beverly Hills, marcando el inicio oficial del camino hacia los Premios Óscar. Getty Images / Gilbert Flores/2026GG Ampliar
En Chile, la transmisión
EN VIVO de los Globos de Oro comenzará a las 22:00 horas, a través de las señales de TNT y TNT Series, mientras que el streaming estará disponible en HBO Max para suscriptores.
En tanto, la tradicional
alfombra roja podrá seguirse desde las 20:00 horas, con cobertura especial y gratuita a través del canal oficial de Varietyen YouTube.
La ceremonia será conducida por
Nikki Glaser, quien regresa por segundo año consecutivo como anfitriona. En cine, las películas que llegan como favoritas son Una batalla tras otra, Sentimental Value y Sinners , liderando las nominaciones.
En televisión, en tanto,
The White Lotus , Adolescence , Only Murders in the Building y concentran las mayores expectativas. Severance
A lo largo de la noche, es decir, a partir de las 22 horas en Chile, se irán conociendo los
(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images) / Kevin Mazur BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Jennifer Lawrence attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images) / Kevin Mazur BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Timothée Chalamet attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage) / Frazer Harrison BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Kirsten Dunst attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage) / Frazer Harrison BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Jessie Buckley attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage) / Frazer Harrison BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) George Clooney and Amal Clooney attend the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage) / Frazer Harrison BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Jon M. Chu attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage) / Frazer Harrison BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Maya Rudolph attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images) / Matt Winkelmeyer/GA BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Miley Cyrus attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images) / Kevin Mazur US actress Chase Infiniti attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 11, 2026. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE -- / FREDERIC J. BROWN Julia Roberts at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes held at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/2026GG/Penske Media via Getty Images) / Gilbert Flores/2026GG BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Jacob Elordi attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage) / Frazer Harrison BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Mia Goth attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images) / Kevin Mazur BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Paul Mescal attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images) / Kevin Mazur BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Molly Sims attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images) / Kevin Mazur BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Jean Smart attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage) / Frazer Harrison BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Kathy Bates attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage) / Frazer Harrison BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Joe Keery attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images) / Kevin Mazur BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) John Krasinski attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images) / Kevin Mazur BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Emily Blunt attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images) / Kevin Mazur BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Jenna Ortega attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images) / Kevin Mazur BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) <> attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images) / Matt Winkelmeyer/GA US actress Zoey Deutch attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 11, 2026. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE -- / FREDERIC J. BROWN BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Noah Wyle attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) / Jeff Kravitz BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Colman Domingo attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) / Jeff Kravitz BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Selena Gomez attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage) / Frazer Harrison BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Olandria Carthen attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) / Jeff Kravitz BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Nikki Glaser and Chris Convy attend the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage) / John Shearer BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Amelia Gray attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage) / Frazer Harrison BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Kate Hudson attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage) / John Shearer BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Omar Apollo attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage) / Frazer Harrison BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Teyana Taylor attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images) / Kevin Mazur BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Elle Fanning attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images) / Kevin Mazur BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Tessa Thompson attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images) / Kevin Mazur BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Adam Brody and Leighton Meester attend the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images) / Kevin Mazur BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 11: Maura Higgins attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images) / CBS Photo Archive Beverly Hills, CA January 11, 2026 Jake Lacy on the red carpet at the 2026 Golden Globes (83rd Annual Ceremony) held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA on Sunday, January 11, 2026. (Christina House/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) / Christina House Beverly Hills, CA January 11, 2026 Rei Ami on the red carpet at the 2026 Golden Globes (83rd Annual Ceremony) held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA on Sunday, January 11, 2026. (Christina House/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) / Christina House BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Connor Storrie attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage) / Frazer Harrison BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Glen Powell attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage) / Frazer Harrison BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Mark Ruffalo attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage) / John Shearer BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Natasha Rothwell attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage) / Frazer Harrison BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Sara Foster attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage) / John Shearer BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Jennifer Garner attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage) / Frazer Harrison BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Rei Ami attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage) / Frazer Harrison BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Audrey Nuna attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images) / Kevin Mazur BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Ayo Edebiri attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images) / Kevin Mazur BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Abby Elliott attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images) / Kevin Mazur BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Ginnifer Goodwin attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images) / Matt Winkelmeyer/GA Beverly Hills, CA January 11, 2026 Damson Idris on the red carpet at the 2026 Golden Globes (83rd Annual Ceremony) held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA on Sunday, January 11, 2026. (Christina House/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) / Christina House Snoop Dogg at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes held at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/2026GG/Penske Media via Getty Images) / Jesse Grant/2026GG BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas attend the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) / Jeff Kravitz Spanish-Swiss-British actress Oona Chaplin attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 11, 2026. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP via Getty Images) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE -- / MICHAEL TRAN BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Derek Hough attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) / Jeff Kravitz BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Lalisa Manobal attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage) / Frazer Harrison BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Justine Lupe attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage) / John Shearer Connor Wood at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes held at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/2026GG/Penske Media via Getty Images) / Tommaso Boddi/2026GG BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Laufey attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage) / John Shearer Piper Curda at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes held at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/2026GG/Penske Media via Getty Images) / Tommaso Boddi/2026GG BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Wunmi Mosaku attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images) / Kevin Mazur BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Li Jun Li attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images) / Kevin Mazur BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage) / Frazer Harrison BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Keltie Knight attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images) / Kevin Mazur 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 41 42 43 44 45 46 47 48 49 50 51 52 53 54 55 56 57 58 59 60 61 62 63 64 65 Anterior Siguiente Ampliar Ganadores de los Golden Globes 2026 Cine Mejor película, Drama Frankenstein Hamnet It Was Just an Accident The Secret Agent Sentimental Value Sinners Mejor película, musical o comedia Blue Moon Bugonia Marty Supreme No Other Choice Nouvelle Vague One Battle After Another Mejor película en lengua no inglesa It Was Just an Accident No Other Choice The Secret Agent Sentimental Value Sirat The Voice of Hind Rajab Mejor película de animación Arco Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle Elio KPop Demon Hunters Little Amélie or the Character of Rain Zootopia 2 Logro cinematográfico y de taquilla Avatar: Fire and Ash F1 KPop Demon Hunters Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning Sinners Weapons Wicked: For Good Zootopia 2 Mejor director Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another Ryan Coogler, Sinners Guillermo del Toro, Frankenstein Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value Chloé Zhao, Hamnet Mejor guion One Battle After Another Marty Supreme Sinners It Was Just an Accident Sentimental Value Hamnet Mejor actor, Drama Joel Edgerton, Train Dreams Oscar Isaac, Frankenstein Dwayne Johnson, The Smashing Machine Michael B. Jordan, Sinners Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent Jeremy Allen White, Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere Mejor actriz, Drama Jessie Buckley, Hamnet Jennifer Lawrence, Die My Love Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value Julia Roberts, After the Hunt Tessa Thompson, Hedda Eva Victor, Sorry, Baby Mejor actor, musical o comedia Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme George Clooney, Jay Kelly Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon Lee Byung-Hun, No Other Choice Jesse Plemons, Bugonia Mejor actriz, musical o comedia Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You Cynthia Erivo, Wicked: For Good Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another Amanda Seyfried, The Testament of Ann Lee Emma Stone, Bugonia Mejor actor de reparto Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein Paul Mescal, Hamnet Sean Penn, One Battle After Another Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly Stellan Skarsgard, Sentimental Value Mejor actriz de reparto Emily Blunt, The Smashing Machine Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value Amy Madigan, Weapons Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another Mejor banda sonora original Frankenstein Sinners One Battle After Another Sirat Hamnet F1 Mejor canción original Avatar: Fire and Ash KPop Demon Hunters Sinners Wicked: For Good Wicked: For Good Train Dreams Televisión Mejor serie, musical o comedia Abbott Elementary The Bear Hacks Nobody Wants This Only Murders in the Building The Studio Mejor serie, Drama The Diplomat The Pitt Pluribus Severance Slow Horses The White Lotus Mejor actor, Drama Sterling K. Brown, Paradise Diego Luna, Andor Gary Oldman, Slow Horses Mark Ruffalo, Task Adam Scott, Severance Noah Wyle, The Pitt Mejor actriz, Drama Kathy Bates, Matlock Britt Lower, Severance Helen Mirren, 1923 Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us Keri Russell, The Diplomat Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus Mejor serie limitada o película para TV Adolescence All Her Fault The Beast In Me Black Mirror Dying for Sex The Girlfriend Mejor actor, musical o comedia Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building Glen Powell, Chad Powers Seth Rogen, The Studio Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building Jeremy Allen White, The Bear Mejor actriz, musical o comedia Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This Ayo Edebiri, The Bear Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face Jenna Ortega, Wednesday Jean Smart, Hacks Mejor actor de reparto en TV Owen Cooper, Adolescence Billy Crudup, The Morning Show Walton Goggins, The White Lotus Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus Tramell Tillman, Severance Ashley Walters, Adolescence Mejor actriz de reparto en TV Carrie Coon, The White Lotus Erin Doherty, Adolescence Hannah Einbinder, Hacks Catherine O’Hara, The Studio Parker Posey, The White Lotus Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus Mejor actor en miniserie o película para TV Jacob Elordi, The Narrow Road to the Deep North Paul Giamatti, Black Mirror Stephen Graham, Adolescence Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story Jude Law, Black Rabbit Matthew Rhys, The Beast In Me Mejor actriz en miniserie o película para TV Claire Danes, The Beast In Me Rashida Jones, Black Mirror Amanda Seyfried, Long Bright River Sarah Snook, All Her Fault Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex Robin Wright, The Girlfriend