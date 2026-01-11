Golden Globes 2026: revisa la lista completa de nominados a los Globos de Oro
La ceremonia de premiación se realizará este 11 de enero en el hotel Beverly Hilton de Beverly Hills, California.
Santiago
La temporada de premios ya entró en tierra derecha. La Golden Globe Awards dio a conocer la nómina oficial de nominados para su edición 2026, cuya ceremonia se realizará este 11 de enero en el hotel Beverly Hilton de Beverly Hills, California.
En cine, la película Una batalla tras otra lidera las nominaciones con nueve postulaciones, mientras que en televisión The White Lotus encabeza las categorías con seis menciones. La instancia, organizada por la Asociación de Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood, vuelve a posicionarse como uno de los hitos centrales del calendario de premiaciones en la industria del entretenimiento.
Para ver los Golden Globes 2026 en Chile, puedes hacerlo a través de TNT o HBO Max a las 22:00 horas Chile, mientras que la Alfombra Roja está presupuestada para las 20:00 horas.
A continuación, el listado completo de nominados a los Golden Globes 2026:
Cine
Mejor película, Drama
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- It Was Just an Accident
- The Secret Agent
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
Mejor película, musical o comedia
- Blue Moon
- Bugonia
- Marty Supreme
- No Other Choice
- Nouvelle Vague
- One Battle After Another
Mejor película en lengua no inglesa
- It Was Just an Accident
- No Other Choice
- The Secret Agent
- Sentimental Value
- Sirat
- The Voice of Hind Rajab
Mejor película de animación
- Arco
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle
- Elio
- KPop Demon Hunters
- Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
- Zootopia 2
Logro cinematográfico y de taquilla
- Avatar: Fire and Ash
- F1
- KPop Demon Hunters
- Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning
- Sinners
- Weapons
- Wicked: For Good
- Zootopia 2
Mejor director
- Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
- Ryan Coogler, Sinners
- Guillermo del Toro, Frankenstein
- Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident
- Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
- Chloé Zhao, Hamnet
Mejor guion
- One Battle After Another
- Marty Supreme
- Sinners
- It Was Just an Accident
- Sentimental Value
- Hamnet
Mejor actor, Drama
- Joel Edgerton, Train Dreams
- Oscar Isaac, Frankenstein
- Dwayne Johnson, The Smashing Machine
- Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
- Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent
- Jeremy Allen White, Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere
Mejor actriz, Drama
- Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
- Jennifer Lawrence, Die My Love
- Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
- Julia Roberts, After the Hunt
- Tessa Thompson, Hedda
- Eva Victor, Sorry, Baby
Mejor actor, musical o comedia
- Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
- George Clooney, Jay Kelly
- Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
- Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
- Lee Byung-Hun, No Other Choice
- Jesse Plemons, Bugonia
Mejor actriz, musical o comedia
- Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
- Cynthia Erivo, Wicked: For Good
- Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
- Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another
- Amanda Seyfried, The Testament of Ann Lee
- Emma Stone, Bugonia
Mejor actor de reparto
- Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another
- Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
- Paul Mescal, Hamnet
- Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
- Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly
- Stellan Skarsgard, Sentimental Value
Mejor actriz de reparto
- Emily Blunt, The Smashing Machine
- Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
- Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
- Amy Madigan, Weapons
- Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
Mejor banda sonora original
- Frankenstein
- Sinners
- One Battle After Another
- Sirat
- Hamnet
- F1
Mejor canción original
- Avatar: Fire and Ash
- KPop Demon Hunters
- Sinners
- Wicked: For Good
- Wicked: For Good
- Train Dreams
Series de Televisión
Mejor serie, musical o comedia
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Nobody Wants This
- Only Murders in the Building
- The Studio
Mejor serie, Drama
- The Diplomat
- The Pitt
- Pluribus
- Severance
- Slow Horses
- The White Lotus
Mejor actor, Drama
- Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
- Diego Luna, Andor
- Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
- Mark Ruffalo, Task
- Adam Scott, Severance
- Noah Wyle, The Pitt
Mejor actriz, Drama
- Kathy Bates, Matlock
- Britt Lower, Severance
- Helen Mirren, 1923
- Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
- Keri Russell, The Diplomat
- Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus
Mejor serie limitada o película para TV
- Adolescence
- All Her Fault
- The Beast In Me
- Black Mirror
- Dying for Sex
- The Girlfriend
Mejor actor, musical o comedia
- Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Glen Powell, Chad Powers
- Seth Rogen, The Studio
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Mejor actriz, musical o comedia
- Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
- Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
- Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
- Jean Smart, Hacks
Mejor actor de reparto en TV
- Owen Cooper, Adolescence
- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
- Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
- Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus
- Tramell Tillman, Severance
- Ashley Walters, Adolescence
Mejor actriz de reparto en TV
- Carrie Coon, The White Lotus
- Erin Doherty, Adolescence
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Catherine O’Hara, The Studio
- Parker Posey, The White Lotus
- Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus
Mejor actor en miniserie o película para TV
- Jacob Elordi, The Narrow Road to the Deep North
- Paul Giamatti, Black Mirror
- Stephen Graham, Adolescence
- Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story
- Jude Law, Black Rabbit
- Matthew Rhys, The Beast In Me
Mejor actriz en miniserie o película para TV
- Claire Danes, The Beast In Me
- Rashida Jones, Black Mirror
- Amanda Seyfried, Long Bright River
- Sarah Snook, All Her Fault
- Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex
- Robin Wright, The Girlfriend
