Muere Peter Higgs, padre de la “partícula de Dios”: de qué trata el descubrimiento que le dio un Nobel

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - OCTOBER 11: Professor Emeritus School of Physics and Astrongy Peter Higgs of Great Britain speaks after being awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics at a press conference at the University of Edinburgh on October 11, 2013 in Edinburgh, Scotland. Professor Higgs was named as recipient of the award, along with Francois Englert of Belgium, in recognition of his production of the Higgs boson a fundamental particle that was recently shown to exist by scientists at CERN. The particle was discovered almost 50 years after Professor Higgs formed his theory, while a lecturer at the University of Edinburgh in 1964. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images) / Jeff J Mitchell