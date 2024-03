Estados Unidos tenía información: autoridades revelan que alertaron a Rusia sobre ataque en Moscú

People pay their respects after laying flowers outside the Russian embassy in London on March 23, 2024, a day after a gun attack in Krasnogorsk, outside Moscow. Camouflaged assailants opened fire at the packed Crocus City Hall in Moscow's northern suburb of Krasnogorsk on March 22, 2024, ahead of a concert by Soviet-era rock band Piknik in the deadliest attack in Russia for at least a decade. Russia on March 23, 2024, said it had arrested 11 people - including four gunmen - over the attack on a Moscow concert hall claimed by Islamic State, as the death toll rose to 115 people. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images) / JUSTIN TALLIS