Atentado terrorista en Moscú: fallecidos ascienden a más de 60 y hay 115 personas hospitalizadas

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - MARCH 22: Working to extinguish fire continues at Crocus City Hall concert venue near Moscow, Russia after reports of a shooting incident on March 22, 2024. Gunmen killed 40 people in a shooting at a concert hall near Moscow, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) announced on Friday. Moscow region Health Ministry publishes list of 145 people injured in concert hall attack. (Photo by Sefa Karacan/Anadolu via Getty Images) / Anadolu