Paro de sector aeronáutico provoca la cancelación de más de 330 vuelos en Argentina

View of airplanes during an aeronautical strike at the Jorge Newbery airport in Buenos Aires, on February 28, 2024. Hundreds of flights were canceled or rescheduled this Wednesday in Argentina due to a 24-hour strike by aviation unions demanding better salaries, AFP confirmed. (Photo by JUAN MABROMATA / AFP) (Photo by JUAN MABROMATA/AFP via Getty Images) / JUAN MABROMATA