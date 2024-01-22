Hay una chilena incluida: estas son todas las películas incluidas en las listas cortas de los galardones de cara a las nominaciones de este martes
Este 23 de enero se darán a conocer los postulantes de las 23 categorías de los prestigiosos premios.
Cada vez queda menos para que se lleve a cabo la entrega número 96 premios de la Academia de Cine estadounidense, los Oscars, y este martes 23 de enero, se darán a conocer el listado completo de nominados a los prestigiosos galardones.
Si bien aún no se conocen quienes postularan al máximo reconocimiento del mundo del cine, hace una par de semanas se publicaron las listas cortas en 10 categorías. Estas incluyen Largometraje Documental, Cortometraje Documental, Largometraje Internacional, Maquillaje y Peinado, Música (Partitura Original), Música (Canción Original), Cortometraje Animado, Cortometraje de Acción Real, Sonido y Efectos Visuales.
Revisa también
Cada listado es meticulosamente determinado por los miembros de las respectivas ramas, mostrando una amplia gama de logros cinematográficos. Cabe destacar que la categoría de Largometraje Internacional implica la participación de miembros de todas las ramas en las rondas preliminares de votación.
En tanto, el documental La memoria infinita de la chilena Maite Alberdi, se encuentra incluido en la categoría de Mejor Largometraje Documental.
Las listas
En concreto, las listas cortas para los Oscar son:
Largometraje Documental
- American Symphony
- Apolonia, Apolonia
- Beyond Utopia
- Bobi Wine: The People’s President
- Desperate Souls, Dark City and the Legend of Midnight Cowboy
- La memoria infinita
- Four Daughters
- Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project
- In the Rearview
- Stamped from the Beginning
- Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie
- A Still Small Voice
- 32 Sounds
- To Kill a Tiger
- 20 Days in Mariupol
Cortometraje Documental
- The ABCs of Book Banning
- The Barber of Little Rock
- Bear
- Between Earth & Sky
- Black Girls Play: The Story of Hand Games
- Camp Courage
- Deciding Vote
- How We Get Free
- If Dreams Were Lightning: Rural Healthcare Crisis
- Island in Between
- The Last Repair Shop
- Last Song from Kabul
- Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó
- Oasis
- Wings of Dust
Largometraje Internacional
- Armenia, Amerikatsi
- Bután, The Monk and the Gun
- Dinamarca, The Promised Land
- Finlandia, Fallen Leaves
- Francia, The Taste of Things
- Alemania, The Teachers’ Lounge
- Islandia, Godland
- Italia, Io Capitano
- Japón, Perfect Days
- México, Totem
- Marruecos, The Mother of All Lies
- España, Society of the Snow
- Túnez, Four Daughters
- Ucrania, 20 Days in Mariupol
- Reino Unido, The Zone of Interest
Maquillaje y Peinado
- Beau Is Afraid
- Ferrari
- Golda
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- The Last Voyage of the Demeter
- Maestro
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- La Sociedad de la Nieva
Música (Partitura Original)
- American Fiction
- American Symphony
- Barbie
- The Boy and the Heron
- The Color Purple
- Elemental
- The Holdovers
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Saltburn
- La Sociedad de la Nieva
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- The Zone of Interest
Música (Canción Original)
- “It Never Went Away” de American Symphony
- “Dear Alien (Who Art In Heaven)” de Asteroid City
- “Dance The Night” de Barbie
- “I’m Just Ken” de Barbie
- “What Was I Made For?” de Barbie
- “Keep It Movin” de The Color Purple
- “(Superpower) I” de The Color Purple
- “The Fire Inside” de Flamin’ Hot
- “High Life” de Flora and Son
- “Meet In The Middle” de Flora and Son
- “Can’t Catch Me Now” de The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
- “Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” de Killers of the Flower Moon
- “Quiet Eyes” de Past Lives
- “Road To Freedom” de Rustin
- “Am I Dreaming” de Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Cortometraje Animado
- Boom
- Eeva
- Humo (Smoke)
- I’m Hip
- A Kind of Testament
- Koerkorter (Dog Apartment)
- Letter to a Pig
- Ninety-Five Senses
- Once upon a Studio
- Our Uniform
- Pachyderme
- Pete
- 27
- War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko
- Wild Summon
Cortometraje de Acción Real
- The After
- The Anne Frank Gift Shop
- An Avocado Pit
- Bienvenidos a Los Angeles
- Dead Cat
- Good Boy
- Invincible
- Invisible Border
- Knight of Fortune
- The One Note Man
- Red, White and Blue
- The Shepherd
- Strange Way of Life
- The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
- Yellow
Sonido
- Barbie
- The Creator
- Ferrari
- The Killer
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part On
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- The Zone of Interest
Efectos Visuales
- The Creator
- Godzilla Minus One
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
- Napoleon
- Poor Things
- Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire
- La Sociedad de la Nieve
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
¿Cuándo y cómo ver la nominación a los Oscar?
La lista completa de nominados a la 96° edición de los Premios Óscar se revelará este martes 23 de enero, a partir de las 10:30 horas, Chile.
El evento estará liderado por los actores Zazie Beetz y Jack Quaid y se transmitirá a nivel mundial a través de Oscars.org y las plataformas digitales de la Academia (TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook).