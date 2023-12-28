Con Shakira, The Beatles y Ryan Gosling: las 66 mejores canciones del 2023 según Variety
El medio especializado hizo una extensa selección de trabajos que incluyen a nombres como Dua Lipa y Peso Pluma.
Como es habitual a estas alturas del año, diversos medios especializados se están aventurando a definir lo más notable (y lo peor) que deja el 2023 en diversos ámbitos de la cultura.
Esta vez fue Variety quien elaboró una extensa y cuidada lista que apunta a las mejores canciones de los últimos doce meses.
Revisa también:
“Temas que nos hicieron bailar, llorar, encontrarnos a nosotros mismos y luego perdernos delirantemente”, se lee en una tarea titánica.
Esto último porque la selección se da en un contexto importante: cada año se estrenan cerca de 35 millones de pistas en plataformas.
Incluso con Ryan Gosling en Barbie interpretando I’m just Ken, la lista sumó a Shakira y Bizarrap con Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53 y al resurgimiento de The Beatles en Now and Then.
Estas son las mejores canciones del año 2023 según Variety:
66. Boygenius, True Blue, Satanist, Letter to an Old Poet
65. Sufjan Stevens, Will Anybody Ever Love Me?
64. Jamila Woods, I Miss All My Exes
63. Margo Price ft. Mike Campbell | Light Me Up
62. Alex Porat, I’m Not Crying
61. Lizzo, Pink/Pink (Bad Day)
60. The National feat. Bon Iver, Weird Goodbyes
59. Tanya Tucker, Waltz Across a Moment
58. Rum.gold feat. Mereba, Water My Heart
57. Lauren Daigle, Kaleidoscope Jesus
56. Miley Cyrus, Handstand
55. Alan Braxe and Annie, Never Coming Back
54. Tyler Childers, ‘In Your Love
53. Raye and the Heritage Orchestra, Environmental Anxiety (En vivo en el Royal Albert Hall)
52. Peter Gabriel, And Still
51.Ryan Beatty, Cinnamon Bread
50. Elvis Costello and Burt Bacharach You Can Have Her
49. Carly Rae Jepsen, Psychedelic Switch
48. Robbie Fulks, Momma’s Eyes
47. IDK, Jucee Froot and Saucy Santana, Pinot Noir
46. Alex Newell, Independently Owned
45. Chappell Roan, Red Wine Supernova
44. Paul Simon, The Lord
43. Paramore, The News
42. Brent Faiyaz feat. Missy Elliott and Lil Gray, Last One Left
41. Daniel Caesar, Always
40. Zach Bryan feat. the War and Treaty, Hey Driver
39. Gracie Abrams, Amelie
38. Eslabon Armado y Peso Pluma, Ella Baila Sola
37. Kelela, Contact
36. Jessie Ware, Pearls
35. Wednesday, Chosen to Deserve
34. Sparks, Veronica Lake
33. Kim Petras, Uhoh
32. The Beatles, Now and Then
31. Kylie Minogue, Padam Padam
30. Ashley McBryde, Learned to Lie
29. Killer Mike, Motherless
28. Tyla, Water
27. Mitski, I Don’t Like My Mind
26. Kesha, Eat the Acid
25. Megan Moroney, Lucky
24. NewJeans, Super Shy
23. Lana Del Rey, A&W
22. Ben Folds, But Wait, There’s More
21. Ryan Gosling, I’m Just Ken
20. Shakira y Bizarrap, Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53
19. Troye Sivan, Rush
18. Sexyy Redd, Pound Town
17. Taylor Swift, You’re Losing Me
16. Jonas Brothers, Summer Baby
15. 100 Gecs, Dumbest Girl Alive
14. Hozier, Abstract (Psychopomp)
13. Gunna, Fukumean
12. Allison Russell, All Without Within
11. Laufey, Promise
10. Ice Spice, In Ha Mood
9. Jason Isbell, King of Oklahoma
8. Victoria Monet, On My Mama
7. Nicki Minaj, FTCU
6. Olivia Rodrigo, Lacy
5. Brandy Clark feat. Brandi Carlile, Dear Insecurity
4. Dua Lipa, Dance the Night
3. Drake feat. J. Cole, First Person Shooter
2. Boygenius, Not Strong Enough
1. Billie Eilish, What Was I Made For?