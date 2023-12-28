Con Shakira, The Beatles y Ryan Gosling: las 66 mejores canciones del 2023 según Variety

Como es habitual a estas alturas del año, diversos medios especializados se están aventurando a definir lo más notable (y lo peor) que deja el 2023 en diversos ámbitos de la cultura.

Esta vez fue Variety quien elaboró una extensa y cuidada lista que apunta a las mejores canciones de los últimos doce meses.

“Temas que nos hicieron bailar, llorar, encontrarnos a nosotros mismos y luego perdernos delirantemente”, se lee en una tarea titánica.

Esto último porque la selección se da en un contexto importante: cada año se estrenan cerca de 35 millones de pistas en plataformas.

Incluso con Ryan Gosling en Barbie interpretando I’m just Ken, la lista sumó a Shakira y Bizarrap con Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53 y al resurgimiento de The Beatles en Now and Then.

Estas son las mejores canciones del año 2023 según Variety:

66. Boygenius, True Blue, Satanist, Letter to an Old Poet

65. Sufjan Stevens, Will Anybody Ever Love Me?

64. Jamila Woods, I Miss All My Exes

63. Margo Price ft. Mike Campbell | Light Me Up

62. Alex Porat, I’m Not Crying

61. Lizzo, Pink/Pink (Bad Day)

60. The National feat. Bon Iver, Weird Goodbyes

59. Tanya Tucker, Waltz Across a Moment

58. Rum.gold feat. Mereba, Water My Heart

57. Lauren Daigle, Kaleidoscope Jesus

56. Miley Cyrus, Handstand

55. Alan Braxe and Annie, Never Coming Back

54. Tyler Childers, ‘In Your Love

53. Raye and the Heritage Orchestra, Environmental Anxiety (En vivo en el Royal Albert Hall)

52. Peter Gabriel, And Still

51.Ryan Beatty, Cinnamon Bread

50. Elvis Costello and Burt Bacharach You Can Have Her

49. Carly Rae Jepsen, Psychedelic Switch

48. Robbie Fulks, Momma’s Eyes

47. IDK, Jucee Froot and Saucy Santana, Pinot Noir

46. Alex Newell, Independently Owned

45. Chappell Roan, Red Wine Supernova

44. Paul Simon, The Lord

43. Paramore, The News

42. Brent Faiyaz feat. Missy Elliott and Lil Gray, Last One Left

41. Daniel Caesar, Always

40. Zach Bryan feat. the War and Treaty, Hey Driver

39. Gracie Abrams, Amelie

38. Eslabon Armado y Peso Pluma, Ella Baila Sola

37. Kelela, Contact

36. Jessie Ware, Pearls

35. Wednesday, Chosen to Deserve

34. Sparks, Veronica Lake

33. Kim Petras, Uhoh

32. The Beatles, Now and Then

31. Kylie Minogue, Padam Padam

30. Ashley McBryde, Learned to Lie

29. Killer Mike, Motherless

28. Tyla, Water

27. Mitski, I Don’t Like My Mind

26. Kesha, Eat the Acid

25. Megan Moroney, Lucky

24. NewJeans, Super Shy

23. Lana Del Rey, A&W

22. Ben Folds, But Wait, There’s More

21. Ryan Gosling, I’m Just Ken

20. Shakira y Bizarrap, Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53

19. Troye Sivan, Rush

18. Sexyy Redd, Pound Town

17. Taylor Swift, You’re Losing Me

16. Jonas Brothers, Summer Baby

15. 100 Gecs, Dumbest Girl Alive

14. Hozier, Abstract (Psychopomp)

13. Gunna, Fukumean

12. Allison Russell, All Without Within

11. Laufey, Promise

10. Ice Spice, In Ha Mood

9. Jason Isbell, King of Oklahoma

8. Victoria Monet, On My Mama

7. Nicki Minaj, FTCU

6. Olivia Rodrigo, Lacy

5. Brandy Clark feat. Brandi Carlile, Dear Insecurity

4. Dua Lipa, Dance the Night

3. Drake feat. J. Cole, First Person Shooter

2. Boygenius, Not Strong Enough