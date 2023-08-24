“Un ícono de la industria”: el mundo de la lucha libre despide al histórico Terry Funk

Una lamentable noticia sacude al mundo de la lucha libre. Esto porque en las últimas horas se conoció el deceso de Terry Funk, leyenda del wrestling, a la edad de 79 años.

Terrance “Terry” Funk dio sus primeros pasos en los cuadriláteros en el año 1965, desde donde comenzó a construir una imagen que, con el paso de los años, fue generando respeto y admiración en el circuito.

Reconocido por ser uno de los padres de la lucha violenta, Funk estuvo en empresas como NWA, AWA, WCW, ECW, USWA, ROH, TNA, y obviamente WWE, quien a partir del año 2009 pertenece al Salón de la Fama.

Uno de sus amigos y también leyenda, Ric Flair, lamentó su muerte. “En toda mi vida, nunca he conocido a un chico que trabajara más duro. ¡Terry Funk fue un gran luchador, animador, increíblemente valiente y un gran amigo!”, señaló.

“¡Descansa en paz mi amigo Terry Funk, sabiendo que nadie jamás te reemplazará en el mundo de la lucha libre profesional!”, agregó.

En la misma línea, Triple H afirmó que Funk “lo dejaba todo en el ring para nuestro negocio y para los fans. Un ícono de nuestra industria“.

En tanto, CM Punk, en el último show de All Elite Wrestling (AEW), levantó una pancarta en medio del ring con el mensaje “Terry Funk Forever“.

In My Entire Life, I’ve Never Met A Guy Who Worked Harder. Terry Funk Was A Great Wrestler, Entertainer, Unbelievably Fearless, And A Great Friend! Rest In Peace My Friend Terry Funk Knowing That No One Will Ever Replace You In The World Of Professional Wrestling! 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/EYMAKOzxnx — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) August 23, 2023

Every night in cities all over the world, Terry Funk left it all in the ring for our business and for the fans. An icon of our industry. My thoughts are with Terry’s family, friends and fans. — Triple H (@TripleH) August 23, 2023

CM Punk sobre Terry Funk luego de su lucha en la grabación de AEW Collision.

“Hay un pedacito de este hombre en todos y cada uno de ustedes aquí hoy. Estoy sobre los hombros de gigantes y hoy perdimos a uno”. pic.twitter.com/lq8OHowdXu — ROCK AND WRESTLING (@rockywrestling) August 24, 2023

There are no words…💔 God Bless Terry Funk. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/0uwlZ92rG4 — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) August 23, 2023

WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk has passed away at the age of 79. WWE extends its condolences to Funk’s family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/1elQq5ZkDn — WWE (@WWE) August 23, 2023

Terry Funk is gone. I just talked to Terry’s daughter, Brandee, who gave me the awful news. He was my mentor, my idol, one of the closest friends. He was the greatest wrestler I ever saw. If you get the chance, look up a Terry Funk match or a Terry Funk promo, and give thanks… pic.twitter.com/WwdFLwXqZ0 — Mick Foley (@foleyispod) August 23, 2023

#RIP Terry Funk Not only were you the most amazing pro wrestler ever, you were the most incredible human being. Godspeed, Funker ❤️ My thoughts are with your family, friends & fans. You’ll be greatly missed. pic.twitter.com/DaIpIp3Ass — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) August 23, 2023

RIP TERRY FUNK pic.twitter.com/JVc8R9kTW9 — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) August 23, 2023

Terry Funk Forever pic.twitter.com/EPMtZoeqrW — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 23, 2023

Saddened to learn that we lost the great Terry Funk. An unbelievable performer whose passion for our industry was unmatched. Rest in peace, Terry. pic.twitter.com/qpJvxs36i4 — JakeSnakeDDT (@JakeSnakeDDT) August 23, 2023