“Un ícono de la industria”: el mundo de la lucha libre despide al histórico Terry Funk

Personajes como Ric Flair, Triple H y CM Punk lamentaron el deceso del luchador.

Por Juan Carlos Castillo
Jueves 24 de Ago, 2023 - 15:51
Una lamentable noticia sacude al mundo de la lucha libre. Esto porque en las últimas horas se conoció el deceso de Terry Funk, leyenda del wrestling, a la edad de 79 años.

Terrance “Terry” Funk dio sus primeros pasos en los cuadriláteros en el año 1965, desde donde comenzó a construir una imagen que, con el paso de los años, fue generando respeto y admiración en el circuito.

Reconocido por ser uno de los padres de la lucha violenta, Funk estuvo en empresas como NWA, AWA, WCW, ECW, USWA, ROH, TNA, y obviamente WWE, quien a partir del año 2009 pertenece al Salón de la Fama.

Uno de sus amigos y también leyenda, Ric Flair, lamentó su muerte. “En toda mi vida, nunca he conocido a un chico que trabajara más duro. ¡Terry Funk fue un gran luchador, animador, increíblemente valiente y un gran amigo!”, señaló.

“¡Descansa en paz mi amigo Terry Funk, sabiendo que nadie jamás te reemplazará en el mundo de la lucha libre profesional!”, agregó.

En la misma línea, Triple H afirmó que Funk “lo dejaba todo en el ring para nuestro negocio y para los fans. Un ícono de nuestra industria“.

En tanto, CM Punk, en el último show de All Elite Wrestling (AEW), levantó una pancarta en medio del ring con el mensaje “Terry Funk Forever“.

