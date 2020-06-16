“Buena suerte en noviembre”: John Dolmayan de System of a Down nuevamente es criticado por apoyar a Donald Trump
El músico también arremetió contra los partidarios del Partido Demócrata.
El baterista de System of a Down, John Dolmayan, nuevamente es blanco de críticas en redes sociales para felicitar al presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, por su cumpleaños número 74.
El músico, quien se describe a sí mismo como un defensor de la libertad de expresión, catalogó a los partidarios del Partido Demócrata como “fascistas e intolerantes”, provocando una ola de comentarios en su contra.
“Pertenecen al mismo partido que luchó para mantener la esclavitud, para mantener la segregación, para evitar que las mujeres voten, y que es directamente responsable de más de 70 millones de abortos, la gran mayoría de las mujeres negras”, escribió.
“No quieres libertad de expresión. No puedes soportarlo, porque eres cobarde y debes ser tomado con el resto del rebaño. Tengo suerte: pertenezco a una industria en la que puedes ser honesto sobre lo que crees, sin sufrir repercusiones”, agregó.
“Las generaciones futuras están observando, como siempre, y triunfarán sobre su locura. Buena suerte en noviembre, presidente Trump“, concluyó el mensaje de Dolmayan, quien desde hace algún tiempo tomó una postura muy diferente a la de sus compañeros, sobretodo Serj Tankian, quien ha arremetido contra el mandatario norteamericano en varias ocasiones.
View this post on Instagram
The reason I post my opinions on this forum and open myself up to attack and ridicule is for you , the silent ones who think they are alone in a world where their thoughts are alien or wrong. You’re not alone , millions are with you. For those of you who think you are coming from a morally superior position therefore any differing opinion or viewpoint is invalid think again. It’s the easy path to think like you , it’s in their best self interests for celebrities and politicians to support you but you will lose in the end because you are the very thing you pretend to fight against. The true fascist, the true bigots hidden in plain sight from the same party who fought to maintain slavery , Jim Crow , non voting rights for women , and who are directly responsible for 70 plus million abortions ,a large majority of whom were black. You don’t want free speech , you can’t handle free speech because you are cowards and need to be herded along with the rest of the sheep. I’m lucky , I’m in an industry where you CAN be honest about your views wherever they fall with little to no repercussions. I don’t rely on a movie studio , label , media or anyone else who will bow down to pandering political correctness and am in no danger whatsoever of “ losing my job” because you don’t like what I have to say . This is a dangerous time where free thought and speech is under attack but it will pass , the next generation is watching as they always do and they will overcome your insanity. Oh , happy birthday President Trump and good luck in November!