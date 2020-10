Pink es duramente criticada por sus fans por enseñarle a sus hijos a disparar armas

View this post on Instagram

Fun morning shooting w/ my kids! Willz is getting seriously good w/ the rifle and handling of a firearm. And jamo absolutely loves shooting! And the rate that he is processing the handling of them, he makes me proud. I’m a firm believer in teaching my kids to shoot, but more importantly, handle a fire arm. No better sound than the bullet of your kids gun plucking a steel target at 30 yards 🤘🏼🤘🏼. Have a great weekend, everyone. #IfYourDontLikeItScrollOn #PokeTheBear