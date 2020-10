Los siete consejos para “verse más joven” de Pavel Durov, el millonario ruso creador de Telegram

View this post on Instagram

My favorite movie is “300”. The story about 300 Spartans fighting to protect the freedom of their compatriots will inspire people thousands of years from now. P. S. News from the front: Russian authorities have blocked 18 million IP addresses to ban Telegram, but the app remains accessible for Russians. Thank you for all the support and love 🇷🇺 #digitalresistance #putinshirtlesschallenge