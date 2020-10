Sean Penn criticó duramente a Donald Trump por su gestión frente al Covid-19

View this post on Instagram

"Stop this American carnage. Right here. Right now." CORE co-founder Sean Penn and @ChefJoseAndres of @WCKitchen call for government leaders to meet the catastrophic public health and humanitarian crisis in their new @CNN op-ed. As two nonprofit organizations on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic, we recognize this fight can only be won with a unified front. Read the full article at the link in our Instagram Story.