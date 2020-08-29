Las reacciones que dejó en el MCU y el mundo del espectáculo la muerte de Chadwick Boseman
La noticia causó conmoción a nivel mundial.
Este viernes, los fanáticos y fanáticas del Universo Cinematográfico de Marvel quedaron impactados al saber que el protagonista de Black Panther, Chadwick Boseman, había fallecido producto de un cáncer al colón.
Esta noticia tomó por sorpresa a los seguidores del MCU, ya que nadie tenía conocimientos sobre la complicada salud del actor.
Su deceso provocó cientos de reacciones entre sus colegas superhéroes y también entre otras celebridades de Hollywood, quienes lamentaron su partida a través de redes sociales.
Actores y actrices como Brie Larson, Chris Evans, Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Ryan Reynolds, Chris Hemsworth, Zoe Saldana y Mark Ruffalo, entre otros, compartieron sus condolencias a través de redes sociales.
A ellos se le sumaron nombres como Reese Witherspoon, Jared Leto, Pharrell, Tom Morello y Zoe Kravitz, y así cientos de celebridades internacionales.
I’m absolutely devastated. This is beyond heartbreaking. Chadwick was special. A true original. He was a deeply committed and constantly curious artist. Few performers have such power and versatility. He had so much amazing work still left to create. I’m endlessly grateful for our friendship. My thoughts and prayers are with his family. Rest in power, King. 💙
Chadwick was someone who radiated power and peace. Who stood for so much more than himself. Who took the time to really see how you were doing and gave words of encouragement when you felt unsure. I’m honored to have the memories I have. The conversations, the laughter. My heart is with you and your family. You will be missed and never forgotten. Rest in power and peace my friend.
Rest in Power King T’Challa. My heart is so heavy right now. Your passing has hit me hard. I will tell my sons about you forever. You were one of the classiest men I have ever met in my life. It was an honor to have shared minutes with you on screen and to have crossed paths with you during press. Though our acquaintance was light you always left a lasting impression because of your energy, poise and gentle manner. May the Universe deliver you to your promise land brother. ~ Que en paz y en poder logres descansar finalmente. Con lo poco que estuviste aquí, dejaste un legado increíble!!!
All I have to say is the tragedies amassing this year have only been made more profound by the loss of @chadwickboseman. What a man, and what an immense talent. Brother, you were one of the all time greats and your greatness was only beginning. Lord, love ya. Rest in power, King.