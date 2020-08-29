Series y películas

Las reacciones que dejó en el MCU y el mundo del espectáculo la muerte de Chadwick Boseman

La noticia causó conmoción a nivel mundial.

Imagen principal
Marvel
Por Paulette Ruminot
Sábado 29 de Ago, 2020 - 08:29

Este viernes, los fanáticos y fanáticas del Universo Cinematográfico de Marvel quedaron impactados al saber que el protagonista de Black Panther, Chadwick Boseman, había fallecido producto de un cáncer al colón.

Esta noticia tomó por sorpresa a los seguidores del MCU, ya que nadie tenía conocimientos sobre la complicada salud del actor.

Su deceso provocó cientos de reacciones entre sus colegas superhéroes y también entre otras celebridades de Hollywood, quienes lamentaron su partida a través de redes sociales.

Actores y actrices como Brie Larson, Chris Evans, Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Ryan Reynolds, Chris Hemsworth, Zoe Saldana y Mark Ruffalo, entre otros, compartieron sus condolencias a través de redes sociales.

A ellos se le sumaron nombres como Reese Witherspoon, Jared Leto, Pharrell, Tom Morello y Zoe Kravitz, y así cientos de celebridades internacionales.

View this post on Instagram

Thank you 🙏🏾 🎥😢

A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on

¿Viste un error en la nota? Avísanos aquí
Lo más visto

Ecuador aumenta su deuda externa con crédito de US$6.500 millones del FMI

"Wakanda Forever": Elenco de Avengers rindió tributo a Chadwick Boseman

"Ciudadano a pata": la historia y los vínculos con la colonia palestina del Barrio Patronato, y los viejos terminales de buses

Lanzan capacitaciones gratuitas sobre inclusión laboral para personas en situación de discapacidad

Jugador revelación: Defensor chileno destaca en la Segunda División del fútbol uruguayo

Ahora
Internacional

Florida dio luz verde a la ley que permite la venta de marihuana comestible

Internacional

Tribunal de Alemania autorizó las protestas masivas en contra del Covid-19

Internacional

Brasil cerca de superar las 120.000 muertes por efecto del nuevo coronavirus

Internacional

Gobierno de Perú amplió el estado de emergencia hasta el 30 de septiembre

Internacional

El euro anotó su máximo en dos años frente al dólar por la pandemia del Covid-19

Internacional

Egipto informó el arresto del líder del movimiento Hermanos Musulmanes