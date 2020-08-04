Series y películas

Bryan Cranston anunció que el cast original de Malcolm in the Middle tendrá reunión virtual

El elenco de la serie se juntará este sábado para celebrar los 20 años de la producción.

Malcolm in the Middle
Por Paulette Ruminot
Martes 04 de Ago, 2020 - 11:54

Atención fanáticos de Malcolm in the Middle, porque sus protagonistas se juntarán este sábado 8 de agosto a través de Zoom.

Fue Bryan Cranston quien confirmó la espectacular noticia, donde contó que el cast original se juntará para celebrar los 20 años del show.

Lo más llamativo es que acá leerán el guión del episodio piloto de la serie, lo que tiene aún más contentos a sus seguidores.

“¿Se imaginan cómo Hal se habría vuelto loco en Malcolm in the Middle si tuviera que quedarse en casa con sus cinco chicos con cabeza de nudillo?”, partió diciendo Hal.

Sonrío de sólo pensarlo. Entonces, si te has perdido una dosis de tonterías en tu vida, échennos un vistazo este sábado 8/8 para una celebración del vigésimo aniversario del estreno del programa. ¡El elenco ha vuelto!”, agregó.

En la publicación, el actor comentó que esta idea fue gracias al creador de la serie, Linwood Boomer, y que tiene un fin benéfico en pro de la organización Healing California.

Here we are… all are stuck in this five months of quarantine! Can you imagine how Hal would have gone bonkers on #MalcolmintheMiddle if he had to stay inside with his five knuckle-headed boys?!  Makes me smile to think about that. So, if you’ve been missing some silliness in your life, check us out this Saturday night 8/8 for a 20th anniversary celebration of the show’s premiere. The cast is back!! This time we’re reading the pilot episode on Zoom. The whole thing is the brain child of Linwood Boomer, our show’s creator, to benefit his charity @HealingCalifornia, an amazing organization that provides FREE dental, medical, and vision care to those in need. There’s also lots of great stuff from the show that could be yours. Bid now on @Charitybuzz, link in bio. @RWQuarantunes See you on Saturday!

