Protagonistas de Juego de Gemelas se reunieron virtualmente para celebrar los 22 años del estreno
Lindsay Lohan y compañía contaron divertidas anécdotas sobre la cinta.
Los protagonistas de Juego de Gemelas, una de las películas de Disney más queridas a nivel mundial, se reunieron virtualmente para conmemorar los 22 años del estreno.
A través de una videollamada, Lindsay Logan, Dennis Quaid, Elaine Hendrix, Lisa Ann Walter y Simon Kunz, se unieron para conversar de la cinta, y así reunir fondos para la organización World Central Kitchen.
Todo nació cuando la periodista Katie Couric conversó con Nancy Meyers, directora de la cinta, mientras Lohan comentaba en vivo la transmisión.
Recordemos que Natasha Richardson, quien interpretó a la madre de Hallie y Annie Parker en la cinta, falleció en 2009 tras golpearse la cabeza en un accidente de esquí en la estación de Mont Tremblant.
