Protagonistas de Juego de Gemelas se reunieron virtualmente para celebrar los 22 años del estreno

Lindsay Lohan y compañía contaron divertidas anécdotas sobre la cinta.

Por Paulette Ruminot
Martes 21 de Jul, 2020 - 12:48

Los protagonistas de Juego de Gemelas, una de las películas de Disney más queridas a nivel mundial, se reunieron virtualmente para conmemorar los 22 años del estreno.

A través de una videollamada, Lindsay Logan, Dennis Quaid, Elaine Hendrix, Lisa Ann Walter y Simon Kunz, se unieron para conversar de la cinta, y así reunir fondos para la organización World Central Kitchen.

Todo nació cuando la periodista Katie Couric conversó con Nancy Meyers, directora de la cinta, mientras Lohan comentaba en vivo la transmisión.

Recordemos que Natasha Richardson, quien interpretó a la madre de Hallie y Annie Parker en la cinta, falleció en 2009 tras golpearse la cabeza en un accidente de esquí en la estación de Mont Tremblant.

After chatting with @nmeyers during an IG Live – we decided that we should try and see if we could pull off getting the Parent Trap gang back together again for the first time since 1998 — and guess what, we actually did it!!!@lindsaylohan, @dennisquaid, @lisaannwalter, @simonkunz1 , and @elaine4animals join writer-director @nmeyers and writer-producer #CharlesShyer to share their memories from filming, reenact their favorite scenes and discuss the film’s lasting impact. PS: With COVID-19 continuing to ravage the globe, we all decided to use this reunion as an opportunity to raise awareness and funds for @wckitchen – @chefjoseandres organization that is helping feed those in need all across the world. You can donate $10 by 📲 texting PARENT to 80100 or by going to wck.org/parenttrap (link 🔗 in my bio!)❤️ #parenttrapreunion #weactuallydidit

