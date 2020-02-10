“Parásitos” hizo historia: Revisa la lista de todos los ganadores de los premios Oscar 2020

La noche de este domingo se entregaron los premios Oscar 2020, en su 92ª edición, donde la película surcoreana “Parásitos” (Gisaengchung, en su idioma original, y Parasite, en inglés) hizo historia al convertirse en la primera película de un idioma diferente del inglés en ganar el galardón a Mejor Película, el más importante de la noche.

Este filme, junto a la película británica “1917” fueron los grandes ganadores de la noche, llevándose varios premios en diferentes categorías.

Revisa aquí la lista con todos los ganadores de la noche:

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

Brad Pitt (“Érase una vez en… Hollywood”)

Tom Hanks (“A beautiful day in the neighborhood”)

Anthony Hopkins (“Los dos papas”)

Al Pacino (“El irlandés”)

Joe Pesci (“El irlandés”)

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN

“Toy Story 4”

“Cómo entrenar a tu dragón 3”

“¿Dónde está mi cuerpo?”

“Klaus”

“Mr. Link”

“El origen perdido”

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE ANIMADO

“Hair Love”

“Dcera (Daughter)”

“Kitbull”

“Memorable”

“Sister”

MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL

“Parásitos”

“Puñales por la espalda”

“Historia de un matrimonio”

“1917”

“Érase una vez en… Hollywood”

MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO

“Jojo Rabbit”

“El irlandés”

“Joker”

“Mujercitas”

“Los dos papas”

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE

“The Neighbors’ Window”

“Brotherhood”

“Nefta Football Club”

“Saria”

“A Sister”

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

“Érase una vez en Hollywood”

“El Irlandés”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“1917”

“Parásitos”

MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO

“Mujercitas”

“El Irlandés”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Érase una vez en… Hollywood”

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL

“American Factory”

“The Cave”

“The edge of Democracy”

“For Sama”

“Honeyland”

MEJOR CORTO DOCUMENTAL

“Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)”

“In the Absence”

“Life Overtakes Me”

“St. Louis Superman”

“Walk Run Cha-Cha”

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Laura Dern (“Historia de un matrimonio”)

Kathy Bates (“Richard Jewell”)

Scarlett Johansson (“Jojo Rabbit”)

Florence Pugh (“Mujercitas”)

Margot Robbie (“El escándalo | Bombshell”)

MEJOR MEZCLA DE SONIDO

“Le Mans ’66”

“Ad Astra”

“Joker”

“1917”

“Érase una vez en… Hollywood”

MEJOR SONIDO

“1917

“Le Mans ’66”

“Joker”

“Érase una vez en… Hollywood”

“Star Wars: El ascenso de Skywalker”

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA

“1917”

“El irlandés”

“Joker”

“El Faro”

“Érase una vez en… Hollywood”

MEJOR MONTAJE

“Le Mans ’66”

“El irlandés”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Parásitos”

MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES

“1917”

“Vengadores: Endgame”

“El irlandés”

“El Rey León”

“Star Wars: El ascenso de Skywalker”

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA

“El escándalo (Bombshell)”

“Joker”

“Judy”

“Maléfica: Maestra del mal”

“1917”

MEJOR PELÍCULA EXTRANJERA

“Parásitos” (Corea del Sur)

“Corpus Christi” (Polonia)

“Honeyland” (Macedonia del Norte)

“Les Misérables” (Francia)

“Dolor y Gloria” (España)

MEJOR BANDA SONORA

“Joker”

“Mujercitas”

“Historia de un matrimonio”

“1917”

“Star Wars: El ascenso de Skywalker”

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

“Rocketman” (por “(I’m gonna) love me again”)

“Toy Story 4” (por “I can’t let you throw yourself away”)

“Breakthrough” (por “I’m standing with you”)

“Frozen II” (por “Into the Unknown”)

“Harriet: En busca de la libertad” (por “Stand up”)

MEJOR DIRECTOR

Bong Joon ho (“Parásitos”)

Martin Scorsese (“El irlandés”)

Todd Phillips (“Joker”)

Sam Mendes (“1917”)

Quentin Tarantino (“Érase una vez en… Hollywood”)

MEJOR ACTOR

Joaquin Phoenix (“Joker”)

Antonio Banderas (“Dolor y gloria”)

Leonardo DiCaprio (“Érase una vez en… Hollywood”)

Adam Driver (“Historia de un matrimonio”)

Jonathan Pryce (“Los dos papas”)

MEJOR ACTRIZ

Renée Zellweger (“Judy”)

Cynthia Erivo (“Harriet”)

Scarlett Johansson (“Historia de un matrimonio”)

Saoirse Ronan (“Mujercitas”)

Charlize Theron (“El escándalo”)

MEJOR PELÍCULA

“Parásitos”

“Le Mans ’66”

“El irlandés”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Mujercitas”

“Historia de un matrimonio”

“1917”

“Érase una vez en Hollywood”