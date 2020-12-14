Estos son los mejores discos del 2020, según la prestigiosa NME

Tal como ha sucedido con varios sitios y medios especializados en música, la reconocida NME también compartió su listado de los mejores álbumes de este pandémico año.

La lista de este 2020 incluye a diversos artistas y estilos, tales como Taylor Swift, Deftones, BTS, Bob Dylan y The 1975, entre otros.

A diferencia de los otros rankings, donde Fiona Apple y Taylor Swift son las que lideran, el primer lugar en este chart es para el disco RTJ4 de Run the Jewels.

También son destacables las posiciones de The New Annormal, de The Strokes, cuyo 4º lugar es inusual, y que Fetch the Bolt Cutters, de Fiona Apple, no figura dentro del Top10.

Revisa el listado completo aquí:

50. Rico Nasty, ‘Nightmare Vacation’

49. Bob Dylan, ‘Rough And Rowdy Ways’

48. Grimes, ‘Miss Anthropocene’

47. Moses Boyd, ‘Dark Matter’

46. IDLES, ‘Ultra Mono’

45. Princess Nokia, ‘Everything Is Beautiful’

44. BTS, ‘Map Of The Soul: 7’

43. The 1975, ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’

42. Sault, ‘Untitled (Black Is)’

41. Junglepussy, ‘JP4’

40. Halsey, ‘Manic’

39. Dominic Fike, ‘What Could Possibly Go Wrong’

38. Yungblud, ‘weird!’

37. Thundercat, ‘It Is What It Is’

36. Ela Minus, ‘Acts of Rebellion’

35. Soccer Mommy, ‘Color Theory’

34. Wizkid, ‘Made In Lagos’

33. Declan McKenna, ‘Zeros’

32. Miley Cyrus, ‘Plastic Hearts’

31. Empress Of, ‘I’m Your Empress Of’

30. Khruangbin, ‘Mordechai’

29. The Weeknd, ‘After Hours’

28. Blossoms, ‘Foolish Loving Spaces’

27. Headie One, ‘Edna’

26. The Cribs, ‘Night Network’

25. Laura Marling, ‘Song For Our Daughter’

24. Charli XCX, ‘How I’m Feeling Now’

23. Burna Boy, ‘Twice As Tall’

22. Working Men’s Club, ‘Working Men’s Club’

21. Roisin Murphy, ‘Roisin Machine’

20. Lil Uzi Vert, ‘Eternal Atake’

19. The Killers, ‘Imploding The Mirage’

18. Porridge Radio, ‘Every Bad’

17. Hayley Williams, ‘Petals For Armor’

16. Tame Impala, ‘The Slow Rush’

15. Fontaines DC, ‘A Hero’s Death’

14. Lady Gaga, ‘Chromatica’

13. Deftones, ‘Ohms’

12. Megan Thee Stallion, ‘Good News’

11. Fiona Apple, ‘Fetch the Bolt Cutters’

10. J Hus, ‘Big Conspiracy’

9. Beabadoobee, ‘Fake It Flowers’

8. Haim, ‘Women in Music Pt III’

7. Rina Sawayama, ‘SAWAYAMA’

6. Kelly Lee Owens, ‘Inner Song’

5. Phoebe Bridgers, ‘Punisher’

4. The Strokes, ‘The New Abnormal’

3. Dua Lipa, ‘Future Nostalgia’

2. Taylor Swift – ‘folklore’

1. Run the Jewels, ‘RTJ4’