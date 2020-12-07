Estos son los 50 mejores álbumes musicales del 2020, según Rolling Stone

La revista Rolling Stone reveló cuáles son los 50 mejores álbumes musicales de este 2020.

Según su listado, el primer lugar está ocupado por folklore, de Taylor Swift, el cual nació fruto de una colaboración entre la cantante estadounidense y Aaron Dessner, de The National.

El segundo lugar, en tanto, está ocupado por Fiona Apple y su disco Fetch the Bolt Cutters, el cual ha encabezado varios rankings musicales de fin de año.

Bad Bunny, en tanto, es quien ocupa el tercer puesto del listado, con su exitoso YHLQMDLG, el cual fue lanzado en febrero de este año.

En el top 10, también están Run the Jewels, The Weeknd, Halsey, BTS, Lil Uzi Vert, Miley Cyrus y Selena Gomez, entre otros.

Revisa el listado completo aquí:

50. Bartees Strange – Live Forever

49. Jeff Tweedy – Love Is The King

48. Kareem Ali – Growth

47. Lucinda Williams – Good Souls Better Angels

46. Boldy James & The Alchemist – The Price of Tea in China

45. AC/DC – Power Up

44. Chris Stapleton – Starting Over

43. Elizabeth Cook – Aftermath

42. X – Alphabetland

41. Sad13 – Haunted Painting

40. Paul McCartney – McCartney III

39. Beabadoobee – Fake It Flowers

38. Kelly Lee Owens – Inner Song

37. Soccer Mommy – color theory

36. Stephen Malkmus – Traditional Techniques

35. Toots & The Maytals – Got to Be Tough

34. Low Cut Connie – Private Lives

33. Fontaines D.C. – A Hero’s Death

32. The Weeknd – After Hours

31. Hayley Williams – Petals for Armor

30. Four Tet – Sixteen Oceans

29. Shamir – Shamir

28. Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit – Reunions

27. Megan Thee Stallion – Good News

26. Jehnny Beth – TO LOVE IS TO LIVE

25. Halsey – Manic

24. Selena Gomez – Rare

23. Miley Cyrus – Plastic Hearts

22. Ariana Grande – Positions

21. Beach Bunny – Honeymoon

20. Ashley McBryde – Never Will

19. Chloe x Halle – Ungodly Hour

18. Moses Sumney – græ

17. Fleet Foxes – Shore

16. BTS – MAP OF THE SOUL : 7

15. Flo Milli – Ho, why is you here ?

14. HAIM – Women in Music Pt. III

13. City Girls – City On Lock

12. Bruce Springsteen – Letter To You

11. Lady Gaga – Chromatica

10. Phoebe Bridgers – Punisher

9. Jessie Ware – What’s Your Pleasure?

8. Lil Uzi Vert – Eternal Atake

7. Waxahatchee – Saint Cloud

6. Run the Jewels – RTJ4

5. Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia

4. Bob Dylan – Rough and Rowdy Ways

3. Bad Bunny – YHLQMDLG

2. Fiona Apple – Fetch the Bolt Cutters

1. Taylor Swift – folklore