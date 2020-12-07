Novedades

Estos son los 50 mejores álbumes musicales del 2020, según Rolling Stone

Al igual que en muchos rankings musicales de este año, el primer lugar está ocupado por “folklore” de Taylor Swift.

Imagen principal
Folklore | Taylor Swift
Por Paulette Ruminot
Lunes 07 de Dic, 2020 - 10:49

La revista Rolling Stone reveló cuáles son los 50 mejores álbumes musicales de este 2020.

Según su listado, el primer lugar está ocupado por folklore, de Taylor Swift, el cual nació fruto de una colaboración entre la cantante estadounidense y Aaron Dessner, de The National.

El segundo lugar, en tanto, está ocupado por Fiona Apple y su disco Fetch the Bolt Cutters, el cual ha encabezado varios rankings musicales de fin de año.

Bad Bunny, en tanto, es quien ocupa el tercer puesto del listado, con su exitoso YHLQMDLG, el cual fue lanzado en febrero de este año.

En el top 10, también están Run the Jewels, The Weeknd, Halsey, BTS, Lil Uzi Vert, Miley Cyrus y Selena Gomez, entre otros.

Revisa el listado completo aquí:

50. Bartees Strange – Live Forever
49. Jeff Tweedy – Love Is The King
48. Kareem Ali – Growth
47. Lucinda Williams – Good Souls Better Angels
46. Boldy James & The Alchemist – The Price of Tea in China
45. AC/DC – Power Up
44. Chris Stapleton – Starting Over
43. Elizabeth Cook – Aftermath
42. X – Alphabetland
41. Sad13 – Haunted Painting

40. Paul McCartney – McCartney III
39. Beabadoobee – Fake It Flowers
38. Kelly Lee Owens – Inner Song
37. Soccer Mommy – color theory
36. Stephen Malkmus – Traditional Techniques
35. Toots & The Maytals – Got to Be Tough
34. Low Cut Connie – Private Lives
33. Fontaines D.C. – A Hero’s Death
32. The Weeknd – After Hours
31. Hayley Williams – Petals for Armor

30. Four Tet – Sixteen Oceans
29. Shamir – Shamir
28. Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit – Reunions
27. Megan Thee Stallion – Good News
26. Jehnny Beth – TO LOVE IS TO LIVE
25. Halsey – Manic
24. Selena Gomez – Rare
23. Miley Cyrus – Plastic Hearts
22. Ariana Grande – Positions
21. Beach Bunny – Honeymoon

20. Ashley McBryde – Never Will
19. Chloe x Halle – Ungodly Hour
18. Moses Sumney – græ
17. Fleet Foxes – Shore
16. BTS – MAP OF THE SOUL : 7
15. Flo Milli – Ho, why is you here ?
14. HAIM – Women in Music Pt. III
13. City Girls – City On Lock
12. Bruce Springsteen – Letter To You
11. Lady Gaga – Chromatica

10. Phoebe Bridgers – Punisher
9. Jessie Ware – What’s Your Pleasure?
8. Lil Uzi Vert – Eternal Atake
7. Waxahatchee – Saint Cloud
6. Run the Jewels – RTJ4
5. Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia
4. Bob Dylan – Rough and Rowdy Ways
3. Bad Bunny – YHLQMDLG
2. Fiona Apple – Fetch the Bolt Cutters
1. Taylor Swift – folklore

