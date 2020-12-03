Desde Pearl Jam hasta BTS: Estos son los 50 mejores álbumes del año, según Consequence of Sound

Esta semana, el sitio web Consequence of Sound, especializado en temas musicales, compartió su lista de los 50 mejores álbumes del 2020.

En un año que califican de “extraño”, el portal señaló que la pandemia del Covid-19 nos ha llevado a “usar la música como de costumbre”.

“Buscamos las mismas distracciones, comodidades, entendimientos e inspiraciones. Y las tuvimos cuando más las necesitábamos“, agregaron.

En su listado, Consequence of Sound incluyó álbumes de artistas como BTS, Taylor Swift, Pearl Jam y Deftones, entre otros.

El primer lugar está ocupado por la estadounidense Fiona Apple y su disco Fetch the Bolt Cutters.

Revisa el listado completo y en orden aquí:

50. Beach Bunny – Honeymoon

49. Megan Thee Stallion – Good News

48. Andy Shauf – The Neon Skyline

47. The Flaming Lips – American Head

46. Grimes – Miss Anthropocene

45. Armani Caesar – The Liz

44. AC/DC – Power Up

43. Becca Mancari – The Greatest Part

42. Bartees Strange – Live Forever

41. Westside Gunn – Pray for Paris

40. Lamb of God – Lamb of God

39. Shamir – Shamir

38. The Chicks – Gaslighter

37. Burna Boy – Twice as Tall

36. Anjimile – Giver Taker

35. Margo Price – That’s How Rumors Get Started

34. Boldy James & The Alchemist – The Price of Tea in China

33. Bruce Springsteen – Letter to You

32. Fleet Foxes – Shore

31. Oneohtrix Point Never – Magic Oneohtrix Point Never

30. Future Islands – As Long as You Are

29. Princess Nokia – Everything is Beautiful

28. Caribou – Suddenly

27. Taylor Swift – folklore

26. Pallbearer – Forgotten Days

25. IDLES – Ultra Mono

24. Frances Quinlan – Likewise

23. Beabadoobee – Fake It Flowers

22. Jay Electronica – A Written Testimony

21. Hayley Williams – Petals for Armor

20. Lil Uzi Vert – Eternal Atake

19. Sufjan Stevens – The Ascension

18. Charli XCX – how i’m feeling now

17. Yves Tumor – Heaven to a Tortured Mind

16. Bad Bunny – YHLQMDLG

15. The Weeknd – After Hours

14. Thundercat – It Is What It Is

13. Rina Sawayama – SAWAYAMA

12. BTS – Map of the Soul: 7

11. Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit – Reunions

10. Pearl Jam – Gigaton

09. Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist – Alfredo

08. Lady Gaga – Chromatica

07. Deftones – Ohms

06. Waxahatchee – Saint Cloud

05. Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia

04. Perfume Genius – Set My Heart On Fire Immediately

03. Phoebe Bridgers – Punisher

02. Run the Jewels – RTJ4

01. Fiona Apple – Fetch the Bolt Cutters