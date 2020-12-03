Desde Pearl Jam hasta BTS: Estos son los 50 mejores álbumes del año, según Consequence of Sound
El sitio especializado eligió una gran variedad de artistas y estilos.
Esta semana, el sitio web Consequence of Sound, especializado en temas musicales, compartió su lista de los 50 mejores álbumes del 2020.
En un año que califican de “extraño”, el portal señaló que la pandemia del Covid-19 nos ha llevado a “usar la música como de costumbre”.
“Buscamos las mismas distracciones, comodidades, entendimientos e inspiraciones. Y las tuvimos cuando más las necesitábamos“, agregaron.
En su listado, Consequence of Sound incluyó álbumes de artistas como BTS, Taylor Swift, Pearl Jam y Deftones, entre otros.
El primer lugar está ocupado por la estadounidense Fiona Apple y su disco Fetch the Bolt Cutters.
Revisa el listado completo y en orden aquí:
50. Beach Bunny – Honeymoon
49. Megan Thee Stallion – Good News
48. Andy Shauf – The Neon Skyline
47. The Flaming Lips – American Head
46. Grimes – Miss Anthropocene
45. Armani Caesar – The Liz
44. AC/DC – Power Up
43. Becca Mancari – The Greatest Part
42. Bartees Strange – Live Forever
41. Westside Gunn – Pray for Paris
40. Lamb of God – Lamb of God
39. Shamir – Shamir
38. The Chicks – Gaslighter
37. Burna Boy – Twice as Tall
36. Anjimile – Giver Taker
35. Margo Price – That’s How Rumors Get Started
34. Boldy James & The Alchemist – The Price of Tea in China
33. Bruce Springsteen – Letter to You
32. Fleet Foxes – Shore
31. Oneohtrix Point Never – Magic Oneohtrix Point Never
30. Future Islands – As Long as You Are
29. Princess Nokia – Everything is Beautiful
28. Caribou – Suddenly
27. Taylor Swift – folklore
26. Pallbearer – Forgotten Days
25. IDLES – Ultra Mono
24. Frances Quinlan – Likewise
23. Beabadoobee – Fake It Flowers
22. Jay Electronica – A Written Testimony
21. Hayley Williams – Petals for Armor
20. Lil Uzi Vert – Eternal Atake
19. Sufjan Stevens – The Ascension
18. Charli XCX – how i’m feeling now
17. Yves Tumor – Heaven to a Tortured Mind
16. Bad Bunny – YHLQMDLG
15. The Weeknd – After Hours
14. Thundercat – It Is What It Is
13. Rina Sawayama – SAWAYAMA
12. BTS – Map of the Soul: 7
11. Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit – Reunions
10. Pearl Jam – Gigaton
09. Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist – Alfredo
08. Lady Gaga – Chromatica
07. Deftones – Ohms
06. Waxahatchee – Saint Cloud
05. Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia
04. Perfume Genius – Set My Heart On Fire Immediately
03. Phoebe Bridgers – Punisher
02. Run the Jewels – RTJ4
01. Fiona Apple – Fetch the Bolt Cutters