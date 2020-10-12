Novedades

Tom Parker de The Wanted reveló que tiene un tumor cerebral inoperable

El músico aseguró estar devastado por la situación.

Imagen principal
Getty
Por Paulette Ruminot
Lunes 12 de Oct, 2020 - 08:54

El miembro de The Wanted, Tom Parker, recientemente reveló que tiene un tumor cerebral inoperable.

A través de un comunicado que redactó y publicó junto a su esposa, la actriz Kelsey Hardwick, el músico entregó la noticia, señalando que ya está recibiendo tratamiento.

“Estamos devastados, pero lucharemos. No queremos su tristeza, solo amor. Juntos vamos a dar a conocer esta horrible enfermedad, y estudiaremos todas las formas posibles de tratamiento”, dicen en el comunicado.

Será una pelea difícil, pero con el amor y el apoyo de todos, ganaremos esta“, agregaron.

Formada en 2009, The Wanted es una de las boybands más populares de Inglaterra, habiendo vendido más de 600.000 álbumes y 2 millones de sencillos.

View this post on Instagram

Hey guys, you know that we’ve both been quiet on social media for a few weeks and it’s time to tell you why. There’s no easy way to say this but I’ve sadly been diagnosed with a Brain Tumour and I’m already undergoing treatment. We decided, after a lot of thought, that rather than hiding away and trying to keep it a secret, we would do one interview where we could lay out all the details and let everyone know the facts in our own way. We are all absolutely devastated but we are gonna fight this all the way. We don’t want your sadness, we just want love and positivity and together we will raise awareness of this terrible disease and look for all available treatment options. It’s gonna be a tough battle but with everyone’s love and support we are going to beat this. Tom and Kelsey xxx @ok_mag

A post shared by Tom Parker (@tomparkerofficial) on

