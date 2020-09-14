Camila Cabello sobre su ansiedad y trastorno obsesivo-compulsivo: “Lo más valiente que hice fue pedir ayuda”

View this post on Instagram

every 40 seconds a family loses someone to suicide. This heartbreaking fact reminds us today, during National Suicide Prevention Week, that we don’t know what someone else is going through. I’ve been open about my challenges with mental health, OCD, and anxiety. And the bravest thing I ever did was ask for help when I was suffering. Being human is hard. We were never meant to do it alone. Check on your friends today and ask them how their hearts are. If you’re struggling with your mental health and are reading this now, please take it as a sign to ask for help. You are needed in this world. There are people that want to see you healed and feeling better and can help you through it. You are not alone. Head to my stories to find resources on how we can better support ourselves and each other. If you are experiencing suicidal thoughts please reach out to someone close to you or you can call the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273 TALK or text NAMI to 741-741.