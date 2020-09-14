Camila Cabello sobre su ansiedad y trastorno obsesivo-compulsivo: “Lo más valiente que hice fue pedir ayuda”
La cantante compartió un potente mensaje en el marco de la Semana Nacional de Prevención del Suicidio en Estados Unidos.
En el marco de la Semana Nacional de Prevención del Suicidio en Estados Unidos, Camila Cabello utilizó sus redes sociales para enviarle un potente mensaje a sus fans.
A través de Instagram, la artista instó a sus seguidores y seguidoras a buscar ayuda si sienten que su salud mental se está deteriorando.
“Cada 40 segundos, una familia pierde a alguien que se suicida“, comenzó escribiendo Cabello, quien nunca ha ocultado su lucha contra la ansiedad y el trastorno obsesivo-compulsivo.
Luego, sostuvo que “lo más valiente que hice fue pedir ayuda cuando estaba sufriendo. Ser humano es difícil”.
“No fuimos hechos para estar solos”, continuó diciendo la artista.
“Si tienes problemas con tu salud mental, pide ayuda. Te necesitan en este mundo. Hay personas que quieren verte curado y sintiéndote mejor”, agregó.
Finalmente, la intérprete de “Señorita” recalcó que “nadie está solo”.
View this post on Instagram
every 40 seconds a family loses someone to suicide. This heartbreaking fact reminds us today, during National Suicide Prevention Week, that we don’t know what someone else is going through. I’ve been open about my challenges with mental health, OCD, and anxiety. And the bravest thing I ever did was ask for help when I was suffering. Being human is hard. We were never meant to do it alone. Check on your friends today and ask them how their hearts are. If you’re struggling with your mental health and are reading this now, please take it as a sign to ask for help. You are needed in this world. There are people that want to see you healed and feeling better and can help you through it. You are not alone. Head to my stories to find resources on how we can better support ourselves and each other. If you are experiencing suicidal thoughts please reach out to someone close to you or you can call the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273 TALK or text NAMI to 741-741.