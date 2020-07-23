Miembros de One Direction comparten emotivos mensajes por sus 10 años
Hasta el momento, Zayn Malik es el único que no se ha referido al tema.
Este 23 de julio, la exitosa boyband One Direction cumple 10 años desde su formación, por lo que han compartido diversas sorpresas para sus fanáticos y fanáticas.
Con videos de su trayectoria, un sitio web especial y la activación de sus redes sociales oficiales, las y los #Directioners no pueden más de la emoción.
Sin embargo, lo que más ha llamado la atención de los seguidores de los intérpretes de “More than this”, han sido los mensajes que cada uno de ellos ha compartido en sus redes personales.
A través de sus cuentas de Instagram y Twitter, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan y Liam Payne han compartido sus sentimientos respecto a los 10 años de la banda, emocionando hasta las lágrimas a sus fans de todo el mundo.
Obviamente, Zayn Malik, quien dejó One Direction en marzo de 2015, aún no se refiere al aniversario.
when I met these four gents there was no way I thought we would go on to do what we did. So many unbelievable memories we shared together. We felt the adoration of millions from around the planet on a daily basis and it was mind blowing. It’s such a major part of our lives and always will be. Cheers to US today boys and thank you to all you beautiful people who have supported us over the last 10 years. @liampayne @harrystyles @zayn @louist91 ❤️ #10yearsofonedirection
I’ve been struggling to put into words how grateful I am for everything that’s happened over the last ten years. I’ve seen things and places that I’d only ever dreamt of when I was growing up. I’ve had the pleasure of meeting and working with some of the most incredible people, and gained friendships that I know I will treasure for the rest of my life. None of this would be possible without the support you’ve given along the way. And for that, I will be forever thankful. I just can’t believe it’s been ten years. Thank you to our crew, our team, and everyone else who helped us along the way. To all the fans, I love you, and I thank you with all my heart. You did it all, and you changed everything. And finally.. to the boys, I love you so much, and I couldn’t be prouder of everything we achieved together. Here’s to ten. H