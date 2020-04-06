Bajista de Duran Duran reveló que tuvo coronavirus, pero que ya se recuperó totalmente
John Taylor utilizó las redes sociales de la banda para contar su experiencia.
John Taylor, bajista de Duran Duran, utilizó las redes sociales de la banda para contar su experiencia con el coronavirus, de la cual muy pocos tenían conocimiento.
Primero que todo, el músico contó que “hace casi tres semanas” dio positivo del virus, pero que ya se encuentra recuperado, en su hogar.
“Queridos amigos míos: después de pensarlo un poco, decidí compartir con ustedes que contraje el coronavirus”, partió diciendo, para luego detallar cómo vivió la enfermedad.
“Tal vez, porque soy un hombre de 59 años particularmente robusto. O porque tuve la suerte de tener un caso leve de Covid 19… La cuestión es que, después de una semana de ‘gripe cargada’, empecé a sentirme bien. Debo admitir que no me importó la cuarentena, ya que me dio la oportunidad de recuperarme completamente“, agregó.
En esa línea, Taylor aprovechó su caso para motivar a las personas, para que no abandonen la lucha contra el Covid-19. “Lo digo como respuesta al enorme miedo que genera la pandemia, algo que está completamente justificado. Mi corazón está con todos los que tuvieron que lidiar con la pérdida y el dolor de verdad. Pero también quiero hacerles saber que, no siempre, este virus es un asesino. Y podemos vencerlo”, señaló.
View this post on Instagram
DEAR FRIENDS OF MINE after giving some thought to this, I have decided to share with you that I tested positive with the Corona Virus almost three weeks ago. Perhaps I am a particularly robust 59 year old – I like to think I am – or was blessed with getting only a mild case of Covid 19 – but after a week or so of what I would describe as a 'Turbo-charged Flu', I came out of it feeling okay- although I must admit I didn't mind the quarantine as it gave me the chance to really recover. I am speaking out in answer to the enormous amount of fear being generated by the pandemic, some of it entirely justified, and my heart goes out to everyone who has had to deal with real loss and pain. But I want to let you know that it isn't always a killer, and we can and will beat this thing. Sending LOVE to all my Homies and Fans, in Italy 🇮🇹 particularly, the UK 🇬🇧 and the US 🇺🇸 and everywhere in the world I have been lucky enough to visit on my travels with DURAN DURAN. Cannot wait to be back onstage again, sharing new music, love and joy. Stay safe, stay connected and get creative! Love John 🖤