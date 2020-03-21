Se viralizaron en el mundo: chilenos crearon mascarillas reutilizables que se imprimen en 3D

View this post on Instagram

#HackThePandemic Two weeks ago our Copper3D team analyzed the role of the company in the context of this tremendous #COVID19 pandemic. Our driver and primary purpose have always been to use #Innovation and #Copper #Antimicrobial #Nanotechnology to tackle the biggest healthcare challenges of our times. Our purpose compelled us to act. We thought: "If we already hack materials to make them antimicrobial, and we can hack medical devices and applications to make them antimicrobial, can we hack the global shortage of N95 masks and the breakdown of distribution chains in order to hack this pandemic? In these times of extreme uncertainty and with a serious pandemic that haunts us, the only way to act is to think GLOBAL, collaborative networks with #DistributedManufacturing and an #OpenSource mindset. There is no other way out. We hope that this work will be a small contribution to fight this serious pandemic in order to give fast, effective and low-cost access to a high standard, antiviral, customizable, reusable, recyclable, modular and completely Open Source respirator mask. OK makers around the world! It’s time to stop printing toys and figurines and start printing life-saving devices! http://copper3d.com/hackthepandemic/