Nacional

Se viralizaron en el mundo: chilenos crearon mascarillas reutilizables que se imprimen en 3D

Por el coronavirus Covid-19 y la escasez del producto, han recibido 3 millones de descargas en 50 países.

Imagen principal
Instagram @copper3d_global
Por Yem Manríquez
Sábado 21 de Mar, 2020 - 13:29
Actualizada el Sábado 21 de Mar, 2020 - 13:33

Un grupo de chilenos creó una mascarilla antimicrobial imprimible en 3D, que, además, es reutilizable y reciclable.

Debido a la escasez de mascarillas, está causando furor en el mundo, y son 99,9% efectivas.

El invento fue realizado por la empresa Cooper 3D, y su director de Innovación, Daniel Martínez, entregó detalles.

En conversación con 24 Horas, indicó que la mascarilla tiene cobre, lo que ayuda a combatir el contagio de coronavirus, ya que “está demostrado que es antimicrobial“.

“Esta mascarilla está fabricada con un material que a su vez es un antibiótico de amplio espectro de tal forma que cualquier cosa que llega acá, sea virus o bacteria, va a vivir pocos minutos y eso está súper demostrado”, explicó.

A propósito de la crisis sanitaria, decidieron lanzar la campaña “Hack the Pandemic (Hackea la pandemia)“.

Se trata de una propuesta de código abierto en el que otras empresas pueden tener el implemento con una impresora 3D y los materiales necesarios.

Hasta ahora llevan 50 países y 3 millones de descargas en las primeras 48 horas de la campaña.

#HackThePandemic Two weeks ago our Copper3D team analyzed the role of the company in the context of this tremendous #COVID19 pandemic. Our driver and primary purpose have always been to use #Innovation and #Copper #Antimicrobial #Nanotechnology to tackle the biggest healthcare challenges of our times. Our purpose compelled us to act. We thought: "If we already hack materials to make them antimicrobial, and we can hack medical devices and applications to make them antimicrobial, can we hack the global shortage of N95 masks and the breakdown of distribution chains in order to hack this pandemic? In these times of extreme uncertainty and with a serious pandemic that haunts us, the only way to act is to think GLOBAL, collaborative networks with #DistributedManufacturing and an #OpenSource mindset. There is no other way out. We hope that this work will be a small contribution to fight this serious pandemic in order to give fast, effective and low-cost access to a high standard, antiviral, customizable, reusable, recyclable, modular and completely Open Source respirator mask. OK makers around the world! It’s time to stop printing toys and figurines and start printing life-saving devices! http://copper3d.com/hackthepandemic/

