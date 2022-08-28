Música

La lista de ganadores de los MTV VMAs 2022

Anitta se coronó como la ganadora en la categoría Mejor Latino de los MTV VMas 2022, siendo la primera vez que lo logra un artista de Brasil.

La lista de ganadores de los MTV VMAs 2022
Getty Images
Por Samuel Morales
Domingo 28 de Ago, 2022 - 22:54
Actualizada el Lunes 29 de Ago, 2022 - 00:17
Compartir

Este domingo, 28 de agosto, tuvo lugar la ceremonia de los MTV VMAs 2022 con ganadores y presentaciones de lujo.

Desde el pre show, celebridades como Lil Nas X dominaron los mejores looks de la noche. Además, hubo presentaciones musicales inolvidables como la de Jack Harlow y Fergie.

En el escenario de los MTV VMAs 2022 también brillaron J Balvin con Ryan Castro, y la misma Anitta, cantante brasileña que se coronó como la Mejor Latina.

Lizzo, Nicki Minaj y Black Pink también cantaron en el escenario. En el caso de la agrupación de k-pop, presentaron su nuevo tema Pink Venom.

La música fue la cómplice perfecta para ver triunfar a los ganadores de los MTV VMAs 2022, emitidos por el famoso canal de televisión.

Leer también
Imagen post
MTV VMAs 2022: los mejores looks de la premiación
Imagen post
MTV VMAs 2022: a qué hora y dónde ver los premios online

Principales ganadores de los MTV VMAs 2022

  • ÁLBUM DEL AÑO

Adele – 30

Harry Styles – Harry’s House (GANADOR)

Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish Certified

Lover Boy – Drake

Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti

  • VIDEO DEL AÑO

Doja Cat – «Woman» – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – «Way 2 Sexy» – OVO/Republic

Ed Sheeran – «Shivers» – Atlantic Records

Harry Styles – «As It Was» – Columbia Records

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – «INDUSTRY BABY» – Columbia Records

Olivia Rodrigo – «brutal» – Geffen Records

Taylor Swift – «All Too Well» (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records (GANADORA)

  • GANADORES ARTISTA DEL AÑO EN LOS MVT VMAs 2022

Bad Bunny – Rimas Entertainment (GANADOR)

Drake – OVO/Republic

Ed Sheeran – Atlantic Records

Harry Styles – Columbia Records

Jack Harlow – Generation Now / Atlantic Records

Lil Nas X – Columbia Records

Lizzo – Atlantic Records

  • CANCIÓN DEL AÑO

Adele – «Easy On Me» – Columbia Records

Billie Eilish – «Happier Than Ever» – Darkroom / Interscope Records (GANADORA)

Doja Cat – «Woman» – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Elton John & Dua Lipa – «Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)» – EMI / Interscope Records

Lizzo – «About Damn Time» – Atlantic Records

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – «STAY» – Columbia Records

  • MEJOR ARTISTA NUEVO

Baby Keem – Columbia Records

Dove Cameron – Disruptor Records / Columbia Records (GANADORES)

GAYLE – Atlantic Records / Arthouse Records

Latto – Streamcut / RCA Records

Måneskin – Arista Records

SEVENTEEN – PLEDIS Entertainment/Geffen Records

  • GANADORES PERFORMANCE DEL AÑO EN LOS MVT VMAs 2022

Septiembre 2021: Griff – «One Night» – Warner Records

Octubre 2021: Remi Wolf – «Sexy Villain» – Island Records

Noviembre 2021: Nessa Barrett – «i hope ur miserable until ur dead» – Warner Records

Diciembre 2021: SEVENTEEN – «Rock With You» – PLEDIS Entertainment / Geffen Records (GANADORES)

Enero 2022: Mae Muller – «Better Days» – Capitol Records UK

Febrero 2022: GAYLE – «abcdefu» – Atlantic Records / Arthouse Records

Marzo 2022: Sheneesa – «R U That» – Rich Immigrants / Interscope Records

Abril 2022: Omar Apollo – «Tamagotchi» – Warner Records

Mayo 2022: Wet Leg – «Chaise Longue» – Domino Recording Company

Junio 2022: Muni Long – «Baby Boo» – Supergiant Records LLC / Def Jam Recording

Julio 2022: Doechii – «Persuasive» – Top Dog Entertainment / Capitol Records

  • MEJOR COLABORACIÓN

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – «Way 2 Sexy» – OVO/Republic

Elton John & Dua Lipa – «Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)» – EMI / Interscope Records

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – «INDUSTRY BABY» – Columbia Records (GANADORES)

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – «Sweetest Pie» – 300 Entertainment

Post Malone & The Weeknd – «One Right Now» – Mercury Records / Republic Records

ROSALÍA ft. The Weeknd – «LA FAMA» – Columbia Records

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – «STAY» – Columbia Records

  • MEJOR HIP-HOP

Eminem & Snoop Dogg – «From The D 2 The LBC» – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Future ft. Drake, Tems – «WAIT FOR U» – Freebandz / Epic Records

Kendrick Lamar – «N95» – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Latto – «Big Energy» – Streamcut / RCA Records

Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby – «Do We Have A Problem?» – Young Money / Cash Money / Republic Records (GANADORA)

Pusha T – «Diet Coke» – G.O.O.D. Music / Def Jam

  • GANADORES MEJOR ROCK EN LOS MVT VMAs 2022

Foo Fighters – «Love Dies Young» – RCA Records

Jack White – «Taking Me Back» – Third Man Records

Muse – «Won’t Stand Down» – Warner Records

Red Hot Chili Peppers – «Black Summer» – Warner Records (GANADORES)

Shinedown – «Planet Zero» – Elektra Music Group

Three Days Grace – «So Called Life» – RCA Records

  • MEJOR ALTERNATIVO

Avril Lavigne ft. blackbear – «Love It When You Hate Me» – Elektra Music Group / DTA Records

Imagine Dragons x JID – «Enemy» – KIDinaKORNER / Interscope Records

Machine Gun Kelly ft. WILLOW – «emo girl» – Bad Boy / Interscope Records

Måneskin – «I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE» – Arista Records (GANADORES)

Panic! At The Disco – «Viva Las Vengeance» – Fueled By Ramen / Elektra Music Group

Twenty One Pilots – «Saturday» – Fueled By Ramen / Elektra Music Group

WILLOW, Avril Lavigne ft. Travis Barker – «G R O W» – MSFTSMusic / Roc Nation Records

  • MEJOR LATINO

Anitta – «Envolver» – Warner Records (GANADORA)

Bad Bunny – «Tití Me Preguntó» – Rimas Entertainment

Becky G X KAROL G – «MAMIII» – Kemosabe Records / Sony Music Latin / RCA Records

Daddy Yankee – «REMIX» – Republic Records

Farruko – «Pepas» – Sony Music US Latin

J Balvin & Skrillex – «In Da Getto» – Sueños Globales, LLC /Universal Music Latino / Asylum Records UK

  • MEJOR R&B

Alicia Keys – «City of Gods (Part II)» – AKW

Chlöe – «Have Mercy» – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records

H.E.R. – «For Anyone» – RCA Records

Normani ft. Cardi B – «Wild Side» – Keep Cool/RCA Records

Summer Walker, SZA & Cardi B – «No Love (Extended Version)» – LVRN / Interscope Records

The Weeknd – «Out Of Time» – XO / Republic Records (GANADOR)

  • MEJOR K-POP

BTS – «Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)» – BIGHIT Music / Geffen Records

ITZY – «LOCO» – JYP Entertainment

LISA – «LALISA» – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records (GANADORA)

SEVENTEEN – «HOT» – PLEDIS Entertainment/Geffen Records

Stray Kids – «MANIAC» – JYP Entertainment

TWICE – «The Feels» – JYP Entertainment

  • NOMINADOS A MEJOR METAVERSE PERFORMANCE EN LOS MVT VMAs 2022

BLACKPINK The Virtual | PUBG – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records (GANADORAS)

BTS | Minecraft – BIGHIT Music / Geffen Records

Charli XCX | Roblox – Atlantic Records

Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience | Wave – Def Jam

Rift Tour ft. Ariana Grande | Fortnite – Republic Records

Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience | Roblox – Fueled By Ramen / Elektra Music Group

  • GANADORES MEJOR LONGFORM VIDEO EN LOS MTV VMAs 2022

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Foo Fighters – Studio 666 – RCA Records

Kacey Musgraves – star-crossed – Interscope Records / MCA Nashville

Madonna – Madame X – Interscope Records

Olivia Rodrigo – driving home 2 u – Geffen Records

Taylor Swift – «All Too Well» (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records (GANADORA)

  • GANADORES MEJOR EDICIÓN EN LOS MVT VMAs 2022

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – «family ties» – Columbia Records

Doja Cat – «Get Into It (Yuh)» – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Olivia Rodrigo – «brutal» – Geffen Records

ROSALÍA – «SAOKO» – Columbia Records (GANADORA)

Taylor Swift – «All Too Well» (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records

The Weeknd – «Take My Breath» – XO / Republic Records

Consulta la lista completa de ganadores pulsando en este enlace.

 

Síguenos en El Mostrador Google News
Lo más visto

El análisis de Cristián Arcos a la derrota de Colo Colo ante La Calera: "Nunca fue un equipo avasallante"

Comandos del Apruebo anuncian unificación de sus campañas para la semana previa al plebiscito

Vale Roth mostró la increíble casa de su mamá en La Divina Comida

Gustavo Quinteros es autocrítico tras derrota de Colo Colo con La Calera: "Marcamos mal, es tarea pendiente a trabajar"

Muere hincha de Deportes Antofagasta tras accidente en el Regional Calvo y Bascuñán

Ahora
Fútbol

Audax Italiano supera a Unión Española y se queda con el Clásico de Colonias en el cierre de la fecha

Espectáculos

Keanu Reeves fue a la boda de un fan tras conocerlo en un bar

Fútbol

Christian Vilches, el héroe de La Calera ante Colo Colo: "Ni yo me lo creía, primera vez que meto dos goles en un partido"

Fútbol

Balotelli provoca el descontrol de su DT y ambos se encaran en plena cancha

Música

MTV VMAs 2022: los mejores looks de la premiación

Fútbol

Brayan Cortés no dramatiza tras perder con La Calera: "No se acaba el mundo, Colo Colo va a seguir protagonista"