La lista de ganadores de los MTV VMAs 2022
Anitta se coronó como la ganadora en la categoría Mejor Latino de los MTV VMas 2022, siendo la primera vez que lo logra un artista de Brasil.
Este domingo, 28 de agosto, tuvo lugar la ceremonia de los MTV VMAs 2022 con ganadores y presentaciones de lujo.
Desde el pre show, celebridades como Lil Nas X dominaron los mejores looks de la noche. Además, hubo presentaciones musicales inolvidables como la de Jack Harlow y Fergie.
En el escenario de los MTV VMAs 2022 también brillaron J Balvin con Ryan Castro, y la misma Anitta, cantante brasileña que se coronó como la Mejor Latina.
Lizzo, Nicki Minaj y Black Pink también cantaron en el escenario. En el caso de la agrupación de k-pop, presentaron su nuevo tema Pink Venom.
La música fue la cómplice perfecta para ver triunfar a los ganadores de los MTV VMAs 2022, emitidos por el famoso canal de televisión.
Principales ganadores de los MTV VMAs 2022
-
ÁLBUM DEL AÑO
Adele – 30
Harry Styles – Harry’s House (GANADOR)
Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish Certified
Lover Boy – Drake
Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti
- VIDEO DEL AÑO
Doja Cat – «Woman» – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – «Way 2 Sexy» – OVO/Republic
Ed Sheeran – «Shivers» – Atlantic Records
Harry Styles – «As It Was» – Columbia Records
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – «INDUSTRY BABY» – Columbia Records
Olivia Rodrigo – «brutal» – Geffen Records
Taylor Swift – «All Too Well» (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records (GANADORA)
- GANADORES ARTISTA DEL AÑO EN LOS MVT VMAs 2022
Bad Bunny – Rimas Entertainment (GANADOR)
Drake – OVO/Republic
Ed Sheeran – Atlantic Records
Harry Styles – Columbia Records
Jack Harlow – Generation Now / Atlantic Records
Lil Nas X – Columbia Records
Lizzo – Atlantic Records
- CANCIÓN DEL AÑO
Adele – «Easy On Me» – Columbia Records
Billie Eilish – «Happier Than Ever» – Darkroom / Interscope Records (GANADORA)
Doja Cat – «Woman» – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Elton John & Dua Lipa – «Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)» – EMI / Interscope Records
Lizzo – «About Damn Time» – Atlantic Records
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – «STAY» – Columbia Records
- MEJOR ARTISTA NUEVO
Baby Keem – Columbia Records
Dove Cameron – Disruptor Records / Columbia Records (GANADORES)
GAYLE – Atlantic Records / Arthouse Records
Latto – Streamcut / RCA Records
Måneskin – Arista Records
SEVENTEEN – PLEDIS Entertainment/Geffen Records
- GANADORES PERFORMANCE DEL AÑO EN LOS MVT VMAs 2022
Septiembre 2021: Griff – «One Night» – Warner Records
Octubre 2021: Remi Wolf – «Sexy Villain» – Island Records
Noviembre 2021: Nessa Barrett – «i hope ur miserable until ur dead» – Warner Records
Diciembre 2021: SEVENTEEN – «Rock With You» – PLEDIS Entertainment / Geffen Records (GANADORES)
Enero 2022: Mae Muller – «Better Days» – Capitol Records UK
Febrero 2022: GAYLE – «abcdefu» – Atlantic Records / Arthouse Records
Marzo 2022: Sheneesa – «R U That» – Rich Immigrants / Interscope Records
Abril 2022: Omar Apollo – «Tamagotchi» – Warner Records
Mayo 2022: Wet Leg – «Chaise Longue» – Domino Recording Company
Junio 2022: Muni Long – «Baby Boo» – Supergiant Records LLC / Def Jam Recording
Julio 2022: Doechii – «Persuasive» – Top Dog Entertainment / Capitol Records
- MEJOR COLABORACIÓN
Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – «Way 2 Sexy» – OVO/Republic
Elton John & Dua Lipa – «Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)» – EMI / Interscope Records
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – «INDUSTRY BABY» – Columbia Records (GANADORES)
Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – «Sweetest Pie» – 300 Entertainment
Post Malone & The Weeknd – «One Right Now» – Mercury Records / Republic Records
ROSALÍA ft. The Weeknd – «LA FAMA» – Columbia Records
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – «STAY» – Columbia Records
- MEJOR HIP-HOP
Eminem & Snoop Dogg – «From The D 2 The LBC» – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records
Future ft. Drake, Tems – «WAIT FOR U» – Freebandz / Epic Records
Kendrick Lamar – «N95» – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records
Latto – «Big Energy» – Streamcut / RCA Records
Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby – «Do We Have A Problem?» – Young Money / Cash Money / Republic Records (GANADORA)
Pusha T – «Diet Coke» – G.O.O.D. Music / Def Jam
- GANADORES MEJOR ROCK EN LOS MVT VMAs 2022
Foo Fighters – «Love Dies Young» – RCA Records
Jack White – «Taking Me Back» – Third Man Records
Muse – «Won’t Stand Down» – Warner Records
Red Hot Chili Peppers – «Black Summer» – Warner Records (GANADORES)
Shinedown – «Planet Zero» – Elektra Music Group
Three Days Grace – «So Called Life» – RCA Records
- MEJOR ALTERNATIVO
Avril Lavigne ft. blackbear – «Love It When You Hate Me» – Elektra Music Group / DTA Records
Imagine Dragons x JID – «Enemy» – KIDinaKORNER / Interscope Records
Machine Gun Kelly ft. WILLOW – «emo girl» – Bad Boy / Interscope Records
Måneskin – «I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE» – Arista Records (GANADORES)
Panic! At The Disco – «Viva Las Vengeance» – Fueled By Ramen / Elektra Music Group
Twenty One Pilots – «Saturday» – Fueled By Ramen / Elektra Music Group
WILLOW, Avril Lavigne ft. Travis Barker – «G R O W» – MSFTSMusic / Roc Nation Records
- MEJOR LATINO
Anitta – «Envolver» – Warner Records (GANADORA)
Bad Bunny – «Tití Me Preguntó» – Rimas Entertainment
Becky G X KAROL G – «MAMIII» – Kemosabe Records / Sony Music Latin / RCA Records
Daddy Yankee – «REMIX» – Republic Records
Farruko – «Pepas» – Sony Music US Latin
J Balvin & Skrillex – «In Da Getto» – Sueños Globales, LLC /Universal Music Latino / Asylum Records UK
- MEJOR R&B
Alicia Keys – «City of Gods (Part II)» – AKW
Chlöe – «Have Mercy» – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records
H.E.R. – «For Anyone» – RCA Records
Normani ft. Cardi B – «Wild Side» – Keep Cool/RCA Records
Summer Walker, SZA & Cardi B – «No Love (Extended Version)» – LVRN / Interscope Records
The Weeknd – «Out Of Time» – XO / Republic Records (GANADOR)
- MEJOR K-POP
BTS – «Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)» – BIGHIT Music / Geffen Records
ITZY – «LOCO» – JYP Entertainment
LISA – «LALISA» – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records (GANADORA)
SEVENTEEN – «HOT» – PLEDIS Entertainment/Geffen Records
Stray Kids – «MANIAC» – JYP Entertainment
TWICE – «The Feels» – JYP Entertainment
- NOMINADOS A MEJOR METAVERSE PERFORMANCE EN LOS MVT VMAs 2022
BLACKPINK The Virtual | PUBG – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records (GANADORAS)
BTS | Minecraft – BIGHIT Music / Geffen Records
Charli XCX | Roblox – Atlantic Records
Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience | Wave – Def Jam
Rift Tour ft. Ariana Grande | Fortnite – Republic Records
Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience | Roblox – Fueled By Ramen / Elektra Music Group
- GANADORES MEJOR LONGFORM VIDEO EN LOS MTV VMAs 2022
Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles – Darkroom / Interscope Records
Foo Fighters – Studio 666 – RCA Records
Kacey Musgraves – star-crossed – Interscope Records / MCA Nashville
Madonna – Madame X – Interscope Records
Olivia Rodrigo – driving home 2 u – Geffen Records
Taylor Swift – «All Too Well» (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records (GANADORA)
- GANADORES MEJOR EDICIÓN EN LOS MVT VMAs 2022
Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – «family ties» – Columbia Records
Doja Cat – «Get Into It (Yuh)» – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Olivia Rodrigo – «brutal» – Geffen Records
ROSALÍA – «SAOKO» – Columbia Records (GANADORA)
Taylor Swift – «All Too Well» (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records
The Weeknd – «Take My Breath» – XO / Republic Records
Consulta la lista completa de ganadores pulsando en este enlace.