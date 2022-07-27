Música

MTV VMAs 2022: la lista completa de los nominados

El próximo 28 de agosto tendrá lugar la celebración de los MTV Video Music Awards 2022, en el Prudential Center en Nueva Jersey.


mtv.com
Por Samuel Morales
Miércoles 27 de Jul, 2022 - 07:16
MTV anunció la lista de nominados de los Video Music Awards 2022 en todas sus categorías.

La lista de nominados a los MTV VMAs 2022 es liderada por Jack Harlow, Lil Nas X y Kendrick Lamar. Los tres artistas tienen siete nominaciones cada uno. Ellos son seguidos por Harry Styles y Doja Cat, quienes optan por el galardón de seis categorías.

Otras figuras como The Weeknd, BTS, Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish y Taylor Swift también integran la lista de nominados a los MTV VMAs 2022.

¿Cuándo son los MTV VMAs 2022?

Los MTV VMAs 2022 serán transmitidos por el canal de televisión el 28 de agosto a las 20 horas, desde el Prudential Center en Nueva Jersey.

Lista completa de nominados

La lista de nominados a los MTV VMAs 2022 quedó integrada de la siguiente manera:

VIDEO DEL AÑO, Presented by Burger King®

Doja Cat – «Woman» – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – «Way 2 Sexy» – OVO/Republic

Ed Sheeran – «Shivers» – Atlantic Records

Harry Styles – «As It Was» – Columbia Records

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – «INDUSTRY BABY» – Columbia Records

Olivia Rodrigo – «brutal» – Geffen Records

Taylor Swift – «All Too Well» (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records

NOMINADOS A ARTISTA DEL AÑO EN LOS MVT VMAs 2022

Bad Bunny – Rimas Entertainment

Drake – OVO/Republic

Ed Sheeran – Atlantic Records

Harry Styles – Columbia Records

Jack Harlow – Generation Now / Atlantic Records

Lil Nas X – Columbia Records

Lizzo – Atlantic Records

CANCIÓN DEL AÑO

Adele – «Easy On Me» – Columbia Records

Billie Eilish – «Happier Than Ever» – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Doja Cat – «Woman» – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Elton John & Dua Lipa – «Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)» – EMI / Interscope Records

Lizzo – «About Damn Time» – Atlantic Records

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – «STAY» – Columbia Records

MEJOR ARTISTA NUEVO Presented by EXTRA® Gum

Baby Keem – Columbia Records

Dove Cameron – Disruptor Records / Columbia Records

GAYLE – Atlantic Records / Arthouse Records

Latto – Streamcut / RCA Records

Måneskin – Arista Records

SEVENTEEN – PLEDIS Entertainment/Geffen Records

NOMINADOS A PERFORMANCE DEL AÑO EN LOS MVT VMAs 2022

Septiembre 2021: Griff – «One Night» – Warner Records

Octubre 2021: Remi Wolf – «Sexy Villain» – Island Records

Noviembre 2021: Nessa Barrett – «i hope ur miserable until ur dead» – Warner Records

Diciembre 2021: SEVENTEEN – «Rock With You» – PLEDIS Entertainment / Geffen Records

Enero 2022: Mae Muller – «Better Days» – Capitol Records UK

Febrero 2022: GAYLE – «abcdefu» – Atlantic Records / Arthouse Records

Marzo 2022: Sheneesa – «R U That» – Rich Immigrants / Interscope Records

Abril 2022: Omar Apollo – «Tamagotchi» – Warner Records

Mayo 2022: Wet Leg – «Chaise Longue» – Domino Recording Company

Junio 2022: Muni Long – «Baby Boo» – Supergiant Records LLC / Def Jam Recording

Julio 2022: Doechii – «Persuasive» – Top Dog Entertainment / Capitol Records

MEJOR COLABORACIÓN

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – «Way 2 Sexy» – OVO/Republic

Elton John & Dua Lipa – «Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)» – EMI / Interscope Records

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – «INDUSTRY BABY» – Columbia Records

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – «Sweetest Pie» – 300 Entertainment

Post Malone & The Weeknd – «One Right Now» – Mercury Records / Republic Records

ROSALÍA ft. The Weeknd – «LA FAMA» – Columbia Records

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – «STAY» – Columbia Records

MEJOR POP

Billie Eilish – «Happier Than Ever» – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Doja Cat – «Woman» – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Ed Sheeran – «Shivers» – Atlantic Records

Harry Styles – «As It Was» – Columbia Records

Lizzo – «About Damn Time» – Atlantic Records

Olivia Rodrigo – «traitor» – Geffen Records

MEJOR HIP-HOP

Eminem & Snoop Dogg – «From The D 2 The LBC» – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Future ft. Drake, Tems – «WAIT FOR U» – Freebandz / Epic Records

Kendrick Lamar – «N95» – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Latto – «Big Energy» – Streamcut / RCA Records

Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby – «Do We Have A Problem?» – Young Money / Cash Money / Republic Records

Pusha T – «Diet Coke» – G.O.O.D. Music / Def Jam

NOMINADOS A MEJOR ROCK EN LOS MVT VMAs 2022

Foo Fighters – «Love Dies Young» – RCA Records

Jack White – «Taking Me Back» – Third Man Records

Muse – «Won’t Stand Down» – Warner Records

Red Hot Chili Peppers – «Black Summer» – Warner Records

Shinedown – «Planet Zero» – Elektra Music Group

Three Days Grace – «So Called Life» – RCA Records

MEJOR ALTERNATIVO

Avril Lavigne ft. blackbear – «Love It When You Hate Me» – Elektra Music Group / DTA Records

Imagine Dragons x JID – «Enemy» – KIDinaKORNER / Interscope Records

Machine Gun Kelly ft. WILLOW – «emo girl» – Bad Boy / Interscope Records

Måneskin – «I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE» – Arista Records

Panic! At The Disco – «Viva Las Vengeance» – Fueled By Ramen / Elektra Music Group

Twenty One Pilots – «Saturday» – Fueled By Ramen / Elektra Music Group

WILLOW, Avril Lavigne ft. Travis Barker – «G R O W» – MSFTSMusic / Roc Nation Records

MEJOR LATINO

Anitta – «Envolver» – Warner Records

Bad Bunny – «Tití Me Preguntó» – Rimas Entertainment

Becky G X KAROL G – «MAMIII» – Kemosabe Records / Sony Music Latin / RCA Records

Daddy Yankee – «REMIX» – Republic Records

Farruko – «Pepas» – Sony Music US Latin

J Balvin & Skrillex – «In Da Getto» – Sueños Globales, LLC /Universal Music Latino / Asylum Records UK

MEJOR R&B

Alicia Keys – «City of Gods (Part II)» – AKW

Chlöe – «Have Mercy» – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records

H.E.R. – «For Anyone» – RCA Records

Normani ft. Cardi B – «Wild Side» – Keep Cool/RCA Records

Summer Walker, SZA & Cardi B – «No Love (Extended Version)» – LVRN / Interscope Records

The Weeknd – «Out Of Time» – XO / Republic Records

MEJOR K-POP

BTS – «Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)» – BIGHIT Music / Geffen Records

ITZY – «LOCO» – JYP Entertainment

LISA – «LALISA» – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records

SEVENTEEN – «HOT» – PLEDIS Entertainment/Geffen Records

Stray Kids – «MANIAC» – JYP Entertainment

TWICE – «The Feels» – JYP Entertainment

VIDEO FOR GOOD

Kendrick Lamar – «The Heart Part 5» – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Latto – «P*ssy» – Streamcut / RCA Records

Lizzo – «About Damn Time» – Atlantic Records

Rina Sawayama – «This Hell» – Dirty Hit

Stromae – «Fils de joie» – Mosaert Label / The Darkroom / Interscope Records

NOMINADOS A MEJOR METAVERSE PERFORMANCE EN LOS MVT VMAs 2022

BLACKPINK The Virtual | PUBG – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records

BTS | Minecraft – BIGHIT Music / Geffen Records

Charli XCX | Roblox – Atlantic Records

Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience | Wave – Def Jam

Rift Tour ft. Ariana Grande | Fortnite – Republic Records

Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience | Roblox – Fueled By Ramen / Elektra Music Group

MEJOR LONGFORM VIDEO

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Foo Fighters – Studio 666 – RCA Records

Kacey Musgraves – star-crossed – Interscope Records / MCA Nashville

Madonna – Madame X – Interscope Records

Olivia Rodrigo – driving home 2 u – Geffen Records

Taylor Swift – «All Too Well» (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records

MEJOR CINEMATOGRAFÍA

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – «family ties» – Columbia Records

Camila Cabello ft. Ed Sheeran – «Bam Bam» – Epic Records

Harry Styles – «As It Was» – Columbia Records

Kendrick Lamar – «N95» – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Normani ft. Cardi B – «Wild Side» – Keep Cool / RCA Records

Taylor Swift – «All Too Well» (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – «family ties» – Columbia Records

Billie Eilish – «Happier Than Ever» – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Ed Sheeran – «Shivers» – Atlantic Records

Harry Styles – «As It Was» – Columbia Records

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – «INDUSTRY BABY» – Columbia Records

Taylor Swift – «All Too Well» (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE ARTE

Adele – «Oh My God» – Columbia Records

Doja Cat – «Get Into It (Yuh)» – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – «Way 2 Sexy» – OVO / Republic Records

Kacey Musgraves – «simple times» – Interscope Records / MCA Nashville

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – «INDUSTRY BABY» – Columbia Records

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Dua Lipa – «Sweetest Pie» – 300 Entertainment

MEJOR EFECTOS VISUALES

Billie Eilish – «Happier Than Ever» – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Coldplay X BTS – «My Universe» – Atlantic Records

Kendrick Lamar – «The Heart Part 5» – pgLang/Top Dawg Entertainment/Aftermath/Interscope Records

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – «INDUSTRY BABY» – Columbia Records

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – «Sweetest Pie» – 300 Entertainment

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – «STAY» – Columbia Records

MEJOR COREOGRAFÍA

BTS – «Permission to Dance» – BIGHIT Music/Geffen Records

Doja Cat – «Woman» – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

FKA twigs ft. The Weeknd – «Tears In The Club» – Atlantic Records

Harry Styles – «As It Was» – Columbia Records

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – «INDUSTRY BABY» – Columbia Records

Normani ft. Cardi B – «Wild Side» – Keep Cool / RCA Records

NOMINADOS A MEJOR EDICIÓN EN LOS MVT VMAs 2022

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – «family ties» – Columbia Records

Doja Cat – «Get Into It (Yuh)» – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Olivia Rodrigo – «brutal» – Geffen Records

ROSALÍA – «SAOKO» – Columbia Records

Taylor Swift – «All Too Well» (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records

The Weeknd – «Take My Breath» – XO / Republic Records

