MTV VMAs 2022: la lista completa de los nominados

MTV anunció la lista de nominados de los Video Music Awards 2022 en todas sus categorías.

La lista de nominados a los MTV VMAs 2022 es liderada por Jack Harlow, Lil Nas X y Kendrick Lamar. Los tres artistas tienen siete nominaciones cada uno. Ellos son seguidos por Harry Styles y Doja Cat, quienes optan por el galardón de seis categorías.

Otras figuras como The Weeknd, BTS, Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish y Taylor Swift también integran la lista de nominados a los MTV VMAs 2022.

¿Cuándo son los MTV VMAs 2022?

Los MTV VMAs 2022 serán transmitidos por el canal de televisión el 28 de agosto a las 20 horas, desde el Prudential Center en Nueva Jersey.

Lista completa de nominados

La lista de nominados a los MTV VMAs 2022 quedó integrada de la siguiente manera:

VIDEO DEL AÑO, Presented by Burger King®

Doja Cat – «Woman» – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – «Way 2 Sexy» – OVO/Republic

Ed Sheeran – «Shivers» – Atlantic Records

Harry Styles – «As It Was» – Columbia Records

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – «INDUSTRY BABY» – Columbia Records

Olivia Rodrigo – «brutal» – Geffen Records

Taylor Swift – «All Too Well» (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records

NOMINADOS A ARTISTA DEL AÑO EN LOS MVT VMAs 2022

Bad Bunny – Rimas Entertainment

Drake – OVO/Republic

Ed Sheeran – Atlantic Records

Harry Styles – Columbia Records

Jack Harlow – Generation Now / Atlantic Records

Lil Nas X – Columbia Records

Lizzo – Atlantic Records

CANCIÓN DEL AÑO

Adele – «Easy On Me» – Columbia Records

Billie Eilish – «Happier Than Ever» – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Doja Cat – «Woman» – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Elton John & Dua Lipa – «Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)» – EMI / Interscope Records

Lizzo – «About Damn Time» – Atlantic Records

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – «STAY» – Columbia Records

MEJOR ARTISTA NUEVO Presented by EXTRA® Gum

Baby Keem – Columbia Records

Dove Cameron – Disruptor Records / Columbia Records

GAYLE – Atlantic Records / Arthouse Records

Latto – Streamcut / RCA Records

Måneskin – Arista Records

SEVENTEEN – PLEDIS Entertainment/Geffen Records

NOMINADOS A PERFORMANCE DEL AÑO EN LOS MVT VMAs 2022

Septiembre 2021: Griff – «One Night» – Warner Records

Octubre 2021: Remi Wolf – «Sexy Villain» – Island Records

Noviembre 2021: Nessa Barrett – «i hope ur miserable until ur dead» – Warner Records

Diciembre 2021: SEVENTEEN – «Rock With You» – PLEDIS Entertainment / Geffen Records

Enero 2022: Mae Muller – «Better Days» – Capitol Records UK

Febrero 2022: GAYLE – «abcdefu» – Atlantic Records / Arthouse Records

Marzo 2022: Sheneesa – «R U That» – Rich Immigrants / Interscope Records

Abril 2022: Omar Apollo – «Tamagotchi» – Warner Records

Mayo 2022: Wet Leg – «Chaise Longue» – Domino Recording Company

Junio 2022: Muni Long – «Baby Boo» – Supergiant Records LLC / Def Jam Recording

Julio 2022: Doechii – «Persuasive» – Top Dog Entertainment / Capitol Records

MEJOR COLABORACIÓN

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – «Way 2 Sexy» – OVO/Republic

Elton John & Dua Lipa – «Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)» – EMI / Interscope Records

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – «INDUSTRY BABY» – Columbia Records

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – «Sweetest Pie» – 300 Entertainment

Post Malone & The Weeknd – «One Right Now» – Mercury Records / Republic Records

ROSALÍA ft. The Weeknd – «LA FAMA» – Columbia Records

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – «STAY» – Columbia Records

MEJOR POP

Billie Eilish – «Happier Than Ever» – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Doja Cat – «Woman» – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Ed Sheeran – «Shivers» – Atlantic Records

Harry Styles – «As It Was» – Columbia Records

Lizzo – «About Damn Time» – Atlantic Records

Olivia Rodrigo – «traitor» – Geffen Records

MEJOR HIP-HOP

Eminem & Snoop Dogg – «From The D 2 The LBC» – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Future ft. Drake, Tems – «WAIT FOR U» – Freebandz / Epic Records

Kendrick Lamar – «N95» – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Latto – «Big Energy» – Streamcut / RCA Records

Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby – «Do We Have A Problem?» – Young Money / Cash Money / Republic Records

Pusha T – «Diet Coke» – G.O.O.D. Music / Def Jam

NOMINADOS A MEJOR ROCK EN LOS MVT VMAs 2022

Foo Fighters – «Love Dies Young» – RCA Records

Jack White – «Taking Me Back» – Third Man Records

Muse – «Won’t Stand Down» – Warner Records

Red Hot Chili Peppers – «Black Summer» – Warner Records

Shinedown – «Planet Zero» – Elektra Music Group

Three Days Grace – «So Called Life» – RCA Records

MEJOR ALTERNATIVO

Avril Lavigne ft. blackbear – «Love It When You Hate Me» – Elektra Music Group / DTA Records

Imagine Dragons x JID – «Enemy» – KIDinaKORNER / Interscope Records

Machine Gun Kelly ft. WILLOW – «emo girl» – Bad Boy / Interscope Records

Måneskin – «I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE» – Arista Records

Panic! At The Disco – «Viva Las Vengeance» – Fueled By Ramen / Elektra Music Group

Twenty One Pilots – «Saturday» – Fueled By Ramen / Elektra Music Group

WILLOW, Avril Lavigne ft. Travis Barker – «G R O W» – MSFTSMusic / Roc Nation Records

MEJOR LATINO

Anitta – «Envolver» – Warner Records

Bad Bunny – «Tití Me Preguntó» – Rimas Entertainment

Becky G X KAROL G – «MAMIII» – Kemosabe Records / Sony Music Latin / RCA Records

Daddy Yankee – «REMIX» – Republic Records

Farruko – «Pepas» – Sony Music US Latin

J Balvin & Skrillex – «In Da Getto» – Sueños Globales, LLC /Universal Music Latino / Asylum Records UK

MEJOR R&B

Alicia Keys – «City of Gods (Part II)» – AKW

Chlöe – «Have Mercy» – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records

H.E.R. – «For Anyone» – RCA Records

Normani ft. Cardi B – «Wild Side» – Keep Cool/RCA Records

Summer Walker, SZA & Cardi B – «No Love (Extended Version)» – LVRN / Interscope Records

The Weeknd – «Out Of Time» – XO / Republic Records

MEJOR K-POP

BTS – «Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)» – BIGHIT Music / Geffen Records

ITZY – «LOCO» – JYP Entertainment

LISA – «LALISA» – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records

SEVENTEEN – «HOT» – PLEDIS Entertainment/Geffen Records

Stray Kids – «MANIAC» – JYP Entertainment

TWICE – «The Feels» – JYP Entertainment

VIDEO FOR GOOD

Kendrick Lamar – «The Heart Part 5» – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Latto – «P*ssy» – Streamcut / RCA Records

Lizzo – «About Damn Time» – Atlantic Records

Rina Sawayama – «This Hell» – Dirty Hit

Stromae – «Fils de joie» – Mosaert Label / The Darkroom / Interscope Records

NOMINADOS A MEJOR METAVERSE PERFORMANCE EN LOS MVT VMAs 2022

BLACKPINK The Virtual | PUBG – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records

BTS | Minecraft – BIGHIT Music / Geffen Records

Charli XCX | Roblox – Atlantic Records

Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience | Wave – Def Jam

Rift Tour ft. Ariana Grande | Fortnite – Republic Records

Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience | Roblox – Fueled By Ramen / Elektra Music Group

MEJOR LONGFORM VIDEO

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Foo Fighters – Studio 666 – RCA Records

Kacey Musgraves – star-crossed – Interscope Records / MCA Nashville

Madonna – Madame X – Interscope Records

Olivia Rodrigo – driving home 2 u – Geffen Records

Taylor Swift – «All Too Well» (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records

MEJOR CINEMATOGRAFÍA

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – «family ties» – Columbia Records

Camila Cabello ft. Ed Sheeran – «Bam Bam» – Epic Records

Harry Styles – «As It Was» – Columbia Records

Kendrick Lamar – «N95» – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Normani ft. Cardi B – «Wild Side» – Keep Cool / RCA Records

Taylor Swift – «All Too Well» (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – «family ties» – Columbia Records

Billie Eilish – «Happier Than Ever» – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Ed Sheeran – «Shivers» – Atlantic Records

Harry Styles – «As It Was» – Columbia Records

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – «INDUSTRY BABY» – Columbia Records

Taylor Swift – «All Too Well» (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE ARTE

Adele – «Oh My God» – Columbia Records

Doja Cat – «Get Into It (Yuh)» – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – «Way 2 Sexy» – OVO / Republic Records

Kacey Musgraves – «simple times» – Interscope Records / MCA Nashville

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – «INDUSTRY BABY» – Columbia Records

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Dua Lipa – «Sweetest Pie» – 300 Entertainment

MEJOR EFECTOS VISUALES

Billie Eilish – «Happier Than Ever» – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Coldplay X BTS – «My Universe» – Atlantic Records

Kendrick Lamar – «The Heart Part 5» – pgLang/Top Dawg Entertainment/Aftermath/Interscope Records

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – «INDUSTRY BABY» – Columbia Records

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – «Sweetest Pie» – 300 Entertainment

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – «STAY» – Columbia Records

MEJOR COREOGRAFÍA

BTS – «Permission to Dance» – BIGHIT Music/Geffen Records

Doja Cat – «Woman» – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

FKA twigs ft. The Weeknd – «Tears In The Club» – Atlantic Records

Harry Styles – «As It Was» – Columbia Records

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – «INDUSTRY BABY» – Columbia Records

Normani ft. Cardi B – «Wild Side» – Keep Cool / RCA Records

NOMINADOS A MEJOR EDICIÓN EN LOS MVT VMAs 2022

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – «family ties» – Columbia Records

Doja Cat – «Get Into It (Yuh)» – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Olivia Rodrigo – «brutal» – Geffen Records

ROSALÍA – «SAOKO» – Columbia Records

Taylor Swift – «All Too Well» (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records

The Weeknd – «Take My Breath» – XO / Republic Records