A dos años de la muerte de Avicii: Fans y artistas siguen recordándolo y rindiéndole homenajes

View this post on Instagram

Words cannot express the feelings I have right now. I am so grateful to all the artists, musicians, producers, record label exec's, managers and Tim's dad Klas, for joining me in paying respect to Tim Berglings legacy. But most of all, the fans from all over the world, that came online to watch the 24 hour tribute and engage. Watching your expressions in the message boards, your sorrow, your excitement, your pain, and your joy reflected how I felt since we lost Tim. I learned more about him through this tribute. I take solace in knowing I can share with you a little piece of who he was for you to hold close to your heart. If you can, please donate to the Tim Bergling Foundation and let's erase the stigma around mental health as well as create services to support this issue. Stay safe. I wish you health. Aloe.