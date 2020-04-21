A dos años de la muerte de Avicii: Fans y artistas siguen recordándolo y rindiéndole homenajes
En el sitio web dedicado al artista, se compartieron cientos de mensajes de fans, recordando su legado y la marca que dejó en la música.
Hace ya dos años, y a los 28 años de edad, el famoso DJ Avicii fue encontrado sin vida, causando un fuerte golpe a la música.
El productor sueco marcó un antes y un después en la música electrónica, y fue sin duda un mentor para cientos de músicos en la actualidad.
Tim Bergling, conocido mundialmente por “Levels”, “Wake Me Up”, “SOS” fue recordado en el sitio web dedicado al artista, donde cientos de mensajes recordaron su partida y legado.
Así también, el 2019 fue liberado su álbum póstumo “TIM” que fue una recopilación de material sin terminar del artista. De la misma manera, el 5 de diciembre se realizó un concierto tributo en su ciudad natal Estocolmo, en colaboración a varios de los artistas que estuvieron presentes en su carrera.
Su última canción “Forever Yours” fue terminada por el DJ Kygo y liberada el 24 de enero de este año. A la fecha acumula casi 48 millones de reproducciones en Spotify.
El artista Aloe Blacc quien colaboró con Bergling, le dedicó un streaming de 24 horas a través de Instagram Live, expresándole todo el cariño.
Words cannot express the feelings I have right now. I am so grateful to all the artists, musicians, producers, record label exec's, managers and Tim's dad Klas, for joining me in paying respect to Tim Berglings legacy. But most of all, the fans from all over the world, that came online to watch the 24 hour tribute and engage. Watching your expressions in the message boards, your sorrow, your excitement, your pain, and your joy reflected how I felt since we lost Tim. I learned more about him through this tribute. I take solace in knowing I can share with you a little piece of who he was for you to hold close to your heart. If you can, please donate to the Tim Bergling Foundation and let's erase the stigma around mental health as well as create services to support this issue. Stay safe. I wish you health. Aloe.