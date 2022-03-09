Internacional

Las imágenes que dejó el bombardeo del Ejército ruso a hospital pediátrico de Mariúpol en Ucrania

En redes sociales varias autoridades ucranianas compartieron registro de este ataque, incluyendo al presidente Volodímir Zelenski.

Miércoles 09 de Mar, 2022 - 16:25
Este miércoles, autoridades ucranianas confirmaron el ataque de Rusia al hospital pediátrico de la ciudad de Mariúpol, que se encuentra en el sureste del país y cuya conquista es clave para las aspiraciones de Putin de unir la península de Crimea con los territorios rebeldes del Donbás

“Mariúpol. Ataque directo de las tropas rusas en el hospital de maternidad. Gente, los niños están bajo los escombros. ¡Atrocidad! ¿Cuánto tiempo más el mundo será cómplice ignorando el terror? ¡Cierren el cielo ahora mismo! ¡Alto a las matanzas! Tienes poder pero pareces estar perdiendo humanidad”, escribió en su cuenta de Twitter, el presidente Volodímir Zelenski. 

En tanto, Pavlo Kirilenko, de la administración militar regional de Donetsk, indicó en un post de Facebook: “Rusos, no solo han cruzado la línea de lo que es aceptable en las relaciones entre Estados y pueblos sino que han cruzado la línea de la humanidad”

El ataque ruso al hospital pediátrico de la ciudad de Mariúpol fue posteado en variadas cuentas de autoridades ucranianas, así como de ciudadanos y reporteros que se encuentran en el lugar, los cuales puedes revisar a continuación. 

