Este miércoles, autoridades ucranianas confirmaron el ataque de Rusia al hospital pediátrico de la ciudad de Mariúpol, que se encuentra en el sureste del país y cuya conquista es clave para las aspiraciones de Putin de unir la península de Crimea con los territorios rebeldes del Donbás.

“Mariúpol. Ataque directo de las tropas rusas en el hospital de maternidad. Gente, los niños están bajo los escombros. ¡Atrocidad! ¿Cuánto tiempo más el mundo será cómplice ignorando el terror? ¡Cierren el cielo ahora mismo! ¡Alto a las matanzas! Tienes poder pero pareces estar perdiendo humanidad”, escribió en su cuenta de Twitter, el presidente Volodímir Zelenski.

En tanto, Pavlo Kirilenko, de la administración militar regional de Donetsk, indicó en un post de Facebook: “Rusos, no solo han cruzado la línea de lo que es aceptable en las relaciones entre Estados y pueblos sino que han cruzado la línea de la humanidad”.

El ataque ruso al hospital pediátrico de la ciudad de Mariúpol fue posteado en variadas cuentas de autoridades ucranianas, así como de ciudadanos y reporteros que se encuentran en el lugar, los cuales puedes revisar a continuación.

Mariupol. Direct strike of Russian troops at the maternity hospital. People, children are under the wreckage. Atrocity! How much longer will the world be an accomplice ignoring terror? Close the sky right now! Stop the killings! You have power but you seem to be losing humanity. pic.twitter.com/FoaNdbKH5k — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 9, 2022

🔴 ÚLTIMA HORA | Ucrania denuncia que Rusia ha bombardeado un hospital materno infantil en la ciudad de Mariupol https://t.co/FClL8gcQsx pic.twitter.com/mPEHmAhcBT — EL PAÍS (@el_pais) March 9, 2022

Seeing the pregnant woman walking out of the destroyed building of the maternity ward in #Mariupol makes my blood run cold.

Hard to imagine how many children have been killed as a result of Russian air strike on the children’s hospital today.@ICRC @UN #SafePassageForCivilians pic.twitter.com/WKNwzE3vwW — Olena Ivantsiv (@OlenaIvantsiv) March 9, 2022

‼️ 10 minutes ago, Russian invaders launched an airstrike on a maternity hospital in Mariupol pic.twitter.com/3wWw3LRS4j — Roman Hryshchuk (@grishchukroma) March 9, 2022