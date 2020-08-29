99 artistas de heavy metal se unieron para lanzar un explosivo cover de “99 Bottles of Beer” de Melvins
El cover causó furor entre los fanáticos de Pantera, Sepultura y Slayer, entre otros.
Casi 100 músicos de heavy metal se reunieron para entregar una gran versión de “99 Bottles of Beer”, popular canción de Melvins.
Miembros de Slayer, Mastodon, Pantera, Testament y Sepultura, entre otros 94, dieron vida a esta explosivo cover.
La idea vino del guitarrista de Scour Derek Engemann y del bajista John Jarvis, así como del baterista de Gruesome Robin Mazen.
Esta versión del tema dura 23 minutos, y todo lo recaudado con la canción irá para Old Dog Haven, una organización que se ocupa de perros de avanzada edad.
Revisa el listado completo de artistas aquí:
99. Mike “XCIX” Williams – EyeHateGod
98. Chris Copp – The Soiled Doves
97. Mark “Barney” Greenway – Napalm Death
96. Obie Flett – Pathology / Inherit Disease
95. Matt McGachy – Cryptopsy
94. John Gallagher – Dying Fetus
93. Alex Cha – Ampallang Infection
92. Fredrick Söderberg – Soreption
91. Yngve “Bolt” Christiansen – Blood Red Throne
90. Nader Sadek
89. Colin Clive – Mustard Plug / The War Between
88. Mike Majewski – Formerly of Devourment / Kill Everything
87. Chris “Whiskey” Wilson – Gornography / Introvert Perversions
86. Sherwood Webber – Skinless
85. John McEntee – Incantation
84. Jeremy Wagner – Broken Hope
83. Heljarmadr – Dark Funeral
82. Steve “Zetro” Souza – Exodus
81. Brian Slagel – Metal Blade Records
80. Tim Goergen – Within the Ruins
80. Taylor – Massacre
79. Lenzig Leal – Cephalic Carnage
78. Liam Wilson – Azusa / Ex-The Dillinger Escape Plan
77. Tony Sekthdamon – Emperor / Myrkskog
76. Carla Harvey – Butcher Babies
75. Ally Levine – Beekeeper
74. L.Z. – Voice Actress
73. Jessica Pimentel – Alekhine’s Gun / Star of Orange is the New Black
72. Heidi Shepherd – Butcher Babies
71. Jeremy Kling – Venom Inc.
70. Stu Block – Iced Earth
69. Matt Heafy – Trivium
68. Madison – Cloud Rat
67. Shawn Knight – Child Bite
67. Phil Demmel – Vio-lence / Ex-Machine Head
66. Paul Ryan – Origin
65. John Jarvis – Nest / Scour
64. Carlos – Gloryhole Guillotine
63. “Necro” Tom Quach – Harkonin
62. Chuck Billy – Testament
61. Jarvis Leatherby – Night Demon
60. Kate Richardson-Anselmo – Housecore Records
59. Mike D’Salvo – Akurion, Ex-Cryptopsy
58. Anthony Trapini – Odious Mortem
57. Alissa White-Gluz – Arch Enemy
56. Matt Harvey – Exhumed
55. Dan Potthast – Mu330
54. Dave Hill – Witch Taint
53. Don Jamieson – That Metal Show
52. Cody Souza – Hatriot
51. Slasher Dave – Acid Witch
50. Mike De Leon – Philip H Anselmo and the Illegals
49. Jason Asberry – Stormruler
48. Ben Marotta – Eukaryst
47. B.C. Brian Craig – Don’t Mind Dying / Slugtrail
46. Torin Ridgeway – Liquid Death
45. The Doc – The Boozehoundz
44. Zach Gibson – Shit Life
44. Joshua Riley – Unmerciful
43. Kyle Thomas – Exhorder
42. Alexandre Leblanc – Neuraxis / Heavy Metal Chaos
41. Gene Meyer – Bandit
40. Shawn the Butcher – Sirius XM
39. Tommy “Death Metal God” Dahlstöm – Aeon
38. Tony Reust – formerly of Unmerciful
37. Tony Foresta – Municipal Waste
36. “Captain” Chris Andrews – Devourment
35. Nick Moreno – Flesh Hoarder
34. Ryan “Loop Man” Vincent M – Legend / Apollo Audio Alternative
33. James Lee – formerly of Origin
32. Ross Dolan – Immolation
31. Andrew Ortega – Oracle
30. Shaun LaCanne – Putrid Pile
29. David White – Heathen
28. Steve Brogden – Nukem
27. Dennis Sanders – Spirit in the Room
26. Derek Engemann – Scour
25. Courtney Cox – The Iron Maidens
24. Toshihiko Takahashi – Palm
23. Kelly Shaefer – Athiest
22. Danko Jones
21. Jeff Becerra – Possessed
21. Paul McGuire – Cerebral Bore
20. Mallika Sundaramurthy – Abnormality
19. Mark Osegueda – Death Angel
18. Brian Kingsland – Nile
17. Alex Carmago – Krisiun
16. Nasty – Crackwhore
15. Robin Mazen – Gruesome / Derketa / Castrator
14. Matt Young – King Parrot
13. Leon Del Muerte – Nails / Murder Construct
12. Mark Kloeppel – Misery Index / Cast the Stone
11. Jason Netherton – Misery Index
10. Brendon Small – Dethklok / Galaktikon
09. Johnny Kelly – Type O Negative
08. Burton C Bell – Fear Factory
07. Gary Holt – Slayer / Exodus
06. Bill Kelliher – Mastodon
05. Matt Byrne – Hatebreed
04. Derrick Green – Sepultura
03. Andrew Huskey – Cast the Stone
02. Kirk Windstein – Crowbar / Down
01. Philip H Anselmo – Pantera