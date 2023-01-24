Premios Oscar 2023: “Everything Everywhere All At Once” arrasa en la lista de nominados
El filme “Argentina, 1985” representará a Sudamérica en la categoría Mejor Película Internacional.
Durante la mañana de este martes, la Academia de Hollywood dio a conocer la lista definitiva de los nominados a los Premios Oscar 2023. Recordemos que la ceremonia se realizará el domingo 12 de marzo en el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles, California.
Con 11 nominaciones, dos de ellas en la misma categoría, la cinta Everything Everywhere All At Once se alza como la favorita en esta premiación. Sin embargo, tendrá fuertes competidoras, como All Quiet On The Western Front, que figura en nueve categorías.
Por otra parte, Argentina, 1985 logró ingresar a la categoría Mejor Película Internacional, siendo la única representante de Sudamérica, en medio de una fuerte competencia con Europa. En cuanto al listado de la Mejor Película, figuran 10 títulos en total.
Recordemos que en la edición anterior, el filme que obtuvo el galardón a la Mejor Película fue CODA, de Philippe Roussselet. Mientras, la directora Jane Campion ganó en su categoría por The Power of the Dog. No hay mujeres nominadas en dicha categoría este 2023.
Pese al escándalo de la bofetada a Chris Rock, lo que empañó la que sería su noche, Will Smith resultó ser el Mejor Actor por King Richard. A su vez, Jessica Chastain recibió la estatuilla a la Mejor Actriz por The Eyes of Tammy Faye.
La lista de nominados a los Premios Oscar 2023:
Mejor Película
- All Quiet On The Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- The Fabelmans
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Triangle of Sadness
- Women Talking
Mejor Director
- Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
- Todd Field, Tár
- Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness
Mejor Actor
- Austin Butler, Elvis
- Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brendan Fraser, The Whale
- Paul Mescal, Aftersun
- Bill Nighy, Living
Mejor Actor de Reparto
- Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
- Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans
- Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Mejor Actriz
- Cate Blanchett, Tár
- Ana de Armas, Blonde
- Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
- Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
- Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
- Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Hong Chau, The Whale
- Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Mejor Guion Original
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- The Fabelmans
- Tár
- Triangle of Sadness
Mejor Guion Adaptado
- All Quiet On The Western Front
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Living
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Women Talking
Mejor Película Animada
- Pinocchio, Guillermo del Toro
- Marcel The Shell With Shoes On
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- The Sea Beast
- Turning Red
Mejor Película Internacional
- All Quiet On The Western Front (Alemania)
- Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
- Close (Bélgica)
- Eo (Polonia)
- The Quiet Girl (Ireland)
Mejor Largometraje Documental
- All That Breathes
- All The Beauty and The Bloodshed
- Fire of Love
- A House Made Of Splinters
- Navalny
Mejor Cortometraje Documental
- The Elephant Whispereres
- Haulout
- How Do You Measure a Year?
- The Martha Mitchell Effect
- Stranger at the Gate
Mejor Cortometraje
- An Irish Goodbye
- Ivalu
- Le Pupille
- Night Ride
- The Red Suitcase
Mejor Cortometraje Animado
- The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse
- The Flying Sailor
- Ice Merchants
- My Year of Dicks
- An ostrich told me the world is fake and I think I believe it
Mejor Banda Sonora
- All Quiet On The Western Front
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- The Fabelmans
Mejor Canción Original
- “Applause”, Diane Warren, Tell It Like a Woman
- “Hold my Hand”, Lady Gaga and Bloodpop, Top Gun: Maverick
- “Lift Me Up”, Rihanna, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- “Naatu Naatu”, Chandrabose, RRR
- “This is a life”, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Mejor Sonido
- All Quiet On The Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Batman
- Elvis
- Top Gun: Mavericl
Mejor Cinematografía
- All Quiet On The Western Front
- Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
- Elvis
- Empire of Light
- Tár
Mejor Diseño de Producción
- All Quiet On The Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Babylon
- Elvis
- The Fabelmans
Mejor Montaje
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
Mejor Diseño de Vestuario
- Babylon
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris
Mejor Maquillaje y Peluquería
- All Quiet On The Western Front
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Elvis
- The Whale
Mejores Efectos Visuales
- All Quiet On The Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Top Gun: Maverick