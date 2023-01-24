Durante la mañana de este martes, la Academia de Hollywood dio a conocer la lista definitiva de los nominados a los Premios Oscar 2023. Recordemos que la ceremonia se realizará el domingo 12 de marzo en el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles, California.

Con 11 nominaciones, dos de ellas en la misma categoría, la cinta Everything Everywhere All At Once se alza como la favorita en esta premiación. Sin embargo, tendrá fuertes competidoras, como All Quiet On The Western Front, que figura en nueve categorías.

Por otra parte, Argentina, 1985 logró ingresar a la categoría Mejor Película Internacional, siendo la única representante de Sudamérica, en medio de una fuerte competencia con Europa. En cuanto al listado de la Mejor Película, figuran 10 títulos en total.

Recordemos que en la edición anterior, el filme que obtuvo el galardón a la Mejor Película fue CODA, de Philippe Roussselet. Mientras, la directora Jane Campion ganó en su categoría por The Power of the Dog. No hay mujeres nominadas en dicha categoría este 2023.

Pese al escándalo de la bofetada a Chris Rock, lo que empañó la que sería su noche, Will Smith resultó ser el Mejor Actor por King Richard. A su vez, Jessica Chastain recibió la estatuilla a la Mejor Actriz por The Eyes of Tammy Faye.

La lista de nominados a los Premios Oscar 2023:

Mejor Película

All Quiet On The Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

Mejor Director

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Todd Field, Tár

Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness

Mejor Actor

Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Bill Nighy, Living

Mejor Actor de Reparto

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Mejor Actriz

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Mejor Guion Original

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Triangle of Sadness

Mejor Guion Adaptado

All Quiet On The Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

Mejor Película Animada

Pinocchio, Guillermo del Toro

Marcel The Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

Mejor Película Internacional

All Quiet On The Western Front (Alemania)

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Close (Bélgica)

Eo (Polonia)

The Quiet Girl (Ireland)

Mejor Largometraje Documental

All That Breathes

All The Beauty and The Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made Of Splinters

Navalny

Mejor Cortometraje Documental

The Elephant Whispereres

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate

Mejor Cortometraje

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

Mejor Cortometraje Animado

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An ostrich told me the world is fake and I think I believe it

Mejor Banda Sonora

All Quiet On The Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Mejor Canción Original

“Applause”, Diane Warren, Tell It Like a Woman

“Hold my Hand”, Lady Gaga and Bloodpop, Top Gun: Maverick

“Lift Me Up”, Rihanna, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

“Naatu Naatu”, Chandrabose, RRR

“This is a life”, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Mejor Sonido

All Quiet On The Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Mavericl

Mejor Cinematografía

All Quiet On The Western Front

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tár

Mejor Diseño de Producción

All Quiet On The Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Mejor Montaje

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor Diseño de Vestuario

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris

Mejor Maquillaje y Peluquería

All Quiet On The Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale

Mejores Efectos Visuales