Murió la actriz Kelly Preston a los 57 años por cáncer de mama

La actriz Kelly Preston, esposa de John Travolta, falleció el domingo por cáncer de mama.

El protagonista de Grease confirmó su muerte en Instagram. “Con un corazón muy entristecido, les informo que mi bella esposa Kelly ha perdido su batalla de dos años contra el cáncer de mama”, comenzó escribiendo.

“Tuvo una valiente lucha con el amor y el apoyo de muchos. Mi familia y yo siempre estaremos agradecidos con sus médicos y enfermeras” que la atendieron, agregó.

“El amor y la vida de Kelly siempre serán recordados. Me tomaré un tiempo para estar allí para mis hijos que han perdido a su madre, así que perdóname por adelantado si no tienes noticias nuestras por un tiempo”, expresó.

Preston y Travolta tienen dos hijos: Ella, de 20 años, y Benjamin, de 9. En enero de 2009 sufrieron la pérdida de su hijo Jett, a los 16 años.

La pareja se casó en septiembre de 1991, cuando la actriz estaba embarazada de Jett, su primer hijo.

Cabe destacar que la intérprete comenzó su carrera en 1985 con un papel en la cinta Mischief y fue adquiriendo fama con sus intervenciones en Twins (1988), Jerry Maguire (1996) y For Love of the Game (1999).

Más adelante, apareció en Battlefield Earth (2000), Death Sentence (2007) y Old Dogs (2009). También fue la protagonista del videoclip de She Will Be Loved de Maroon 5.

Su última intervención en la pantalla grande fue en Gotti (2018), junto a Travolta, donde encarnó a la mujer del mafioso John Gotti.