Deportes

Murió la actriz Kelly Preston a los 57 años por cáncer de mama

Su esposo, John Travolta, confirmó la noticia.

Imagen principal
Getty Images
Por Yem Manríquez
Lunes 13 de Jul, 2020 - 07:46
Actualizada el Lunes 13 de Jul, 2020 - 07:48

La actriz Kelly Preston, esposa de John Travolta, falleció el domingo por cáncer de mama.

El protagonista de Grease confirmó su muerte en Instagram. “Con un corazón muy entristecido, les informo que mi bella esposa Kelly ha perdido su batalla de dos años contra el cáncer de mama”, comenzó escribiendo.

“Tuvo una valiente lucha con el amor y el apoyo de muchos. Mi familia y yo siempre estaremos agradecidos con sus médicos y enfermeras” que la atendieron, agregó.

El amor y la vida de Kelly siempre serán recordados. Me tomaré un tiempo para estar allí para mis hijos que han perdido a su madre, así que perdóname por adelantado si no tienes noticias nuestras por un tiempo”, expresó.

Preston y Travolta tienen dos hijosElla, de 20 años, y Benjamin, de 9. En enero de 2009 sufrieron la pérdida de su hijo Jett, a los 16 años.

La pareja se casó en septiembre de 1991, cuando la actriz estaba embarazada de Jett, su primer hijo.

Cabe destacar que la intérprete comenzó su carrera en 1985 con un papel en la cinta Mischief y fue adquiriendo fama con sus intervenciones en Twins (1988), Jerry Maguire (1996) y For Love of the Game (1999).

Más adelante, apareció en Battlefield Earth (2000), Death Sentence (2007) y Old Dogs (2009). También fue la protagonista del videoclip de She Will Be Loved de Maroon 5.

Su última intervención en la pantalla grande fue en Gotti (2018), junto a Travolta, donde encarnó a la mujer del mafioso John Gotti.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal. All my love, JT

Una publicación compartida por John Travolta (@johntravolta) el

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por John Travolta (@johntravolta) el

¿Viste un error en la nota? Avísanos aquí
Lo más visto

Viróloga china que huyó a Estados Unidos aseguró que su país miente respecto al Covid-19

ONG advirtió que casi 10 millones de niñas y niños podrían quedarse sin escolaridad por el Covid-19

Argentina superó los 100 mil casos por coronavirus y cifra de fallecidos asciende a más de 1.800

"Estábamos ansiosos por verla": Eliana Albasetti dio a luz a su segunda hija con Federico Koch

Pastor evangélico fue detenido por realizar culto con 50 personas en Arica en plena pandemia

Ahora
Fútbol

Prensa española continúa con los elogios para Vidal: "alma de '9', bate sus récords goleadores"

Deportes

Manuel Pellegrini fue presentado como nuevo DT del Real Betis

Deportes

Murió la actriz Kelly Preston a los 57 años por cáncer de mama

Fútbol

TAS revocó sanción contra el Manchester City y podrá jugar la UEFA Champions League 2020-21

Nacional

Colegio de Profesores aseguró que hay cerca de 50 municipios que se sumarán al receso de clases durante julio

Policial

Encuentran a dos adultos mayores fallecidos en una casa en Las Condes