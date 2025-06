Atlético de Madrid fracasa de manera rotunda en el Mundial de Clubes ante Botafogo

Atletico Madrid's French forward #07 Antoine Griezmann and teammate Argentine forward #19 Julian Alvarez react at the end of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Group B football match between Spain's Atletico de Madrid and Brazil's Botafogo at the Rose Bowl stadium in Los Angeles on June 23, 2025. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images) / PATRICK T. FALLON