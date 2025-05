Suman 21 cargos: famoso influencer y su hermano son acusados de violación y trata de personas en Reino Unido

BUCHAREST, ROMANIA - OCTOBER 15: Andrew Tate (left) and his brother Tristan Tate walk inside the Court of Appeal on October 15, 2024 in Bucharest, Romania. Social Media Influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan are appearing in court to appeal a decision to proceed with their trial on charges of rape, human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to exploit women. The Tate brothers were arrested on December 29, 2022, alongside Georgiana Naghel and Luana Radu as part of an investigation into human trafficking and rape. (Photo by Andrei Pungovschi/Getty Images) / Getty Images