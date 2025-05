Alexis Sánchez fue titular en el último partido de la temporada en Udinese: los hinchas le dedican un emotivo lienzo

Alexis received a big ovation as he came off tonight for what could be his final game as a Bianconeri. “Ole, ole, ole, Sánchez, Sánchez” 🎵



Fans put out a banner in support before the game : “This year you weren’t able to demonstrate it, but the past cannot be erased” 🖤🤍 pic.twitter.com/Hd5c1hg7Bb