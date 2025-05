Tumbando estrellas: las grandes figuras y candidatos que Los Timberwolves de Anthony Edwards eliminaron en playoffs de la NBA

JULIUS & ANT LEAD THE WOLVES BACK INTO THE WCF🐺🔥💯



Randle: 29 PTS (13-18 FGM), 8 REB, 5 AST



Edwards: 22 PTS, 12 AST (playoff career high), 7 REB, 5 3PM, 3 BLK pic.twitter.com/h1lHEQm0Uv