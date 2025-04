Flowers are left near the crime scene after a man drove a vehicle into pedestrians at the annual Lapu Lapu festival celebrating Filipino culture, in Vancouver, Canada, on April 27, 2025. Canadian police arrested a man on April 26 after a car plowed into a street party in the western city of Vancouver killing 11 people. Authorities said the incident happened shortly after 8:00 pm (0300 GMT Sunday) in Vancouver's Sunset on Fraser neighborhood as members of the Filipino community gathered to celebrate Lapu Lapu Day. The suspect acted deliberately and had a history of mental health problems, police said Sunday, warning the toll could rise. (Photo by Nav Rahi / AFP) (Photo by NAV RAHI/AFP via Getty Images) / NAV RAHI