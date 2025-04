Playoffs NBA: revisa la cartelera de partidos para este lunes 21 de abril

2 GAME 2s ON TAP ‼️



After a 21-0 run for the Knicks and OT heroics for the Nuggets in Game 1... the Pistons and Clippers look to even up their series tonight 🍿💥



📺 7:30pm/et, 10:00pm/et on TNT pic.twitter.com/skCmKd7jDL