Empresario chileno hace historia al hacer el primer ascenso de una cumbre sobre 6.000 metros en Nepal

A team of four climbers successfully scaled unclimbed Sharphu IV (6,433m) in Nepal’s Kangchenjunga region, yesterday, 25 March, 2025, precisely 15:00 NPT. The team included Hernan Leal (Chile), Lhakpa Chhiri Sherpa (Nepal), Ngada Sherpa (Nepal), and Purnima Shrestha (Nepal),… pic.twitter.com/d8CZdtOb2s