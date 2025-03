Se acerca a Michael Jordan: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander logra importante marca en la NBA

SGA NOW HAS THE FIFTH LONGEST STREAK OF 20+ POINT GAMES IN A SEASON 🔥



Wilt Chamberlain - 80 games (1963-64)

Wilt Chamberlain - 80 games (1961-62)

Oscar Robertson - 76 games (1963-64)

Michael Jordan - 69 games (1990-91)

