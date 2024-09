“No iba dirigido contra ella”: Ejército de Israel admite que mató “sin querer” a activista durante protesta

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 9: Crowds are gathered at Lake Merritt to commemorate Aysenur Ezgi Eygi and to protest Israel, in Oakland, California, United States on September 9, 2024 after 26 years old Turkish-American woman Aysenur Ezgi who was killed by Israeli soldiers in Nablus, as she was standing in solidarity with the Palestinian people. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images) / Anadolu