Golpe geopolítico para Rusia: Suecia ingresa formalmente a la OTAN

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken receives the NATO ratification documents from Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, as Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom applauds, during a ceremony at the US State Department, as Sweden formally joins the North Atlantic alliance, in Washington, DC, on March 7, 2024. Kristersson hailed his country's entry into NATO as a "victory for freedom," as it turned the page on two centuries of non-alignment following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The accession "is a victory for freedom today. Sweden has made a free, democratic, sovereign and united choice to join NATO," he said at the ceremony. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images) / ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS