¿Qué son las nanorecargas?: la alternativa sustentable para reducir plásticos de un solo uso en la industria de la limpieza

An Indian scientist takes a close look at an Optical Profiling System microscope at a nanotechnology laboratory at the Jawaharlal Nehru Center for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR), in Bangalore 27 July 2005. Veeco Instruments Inc., a leading global supplier of instruments to the nanoscience community, joined hands with JNCASR to set up the nanoscience center for advanced studies. (Photo by DIBYANGSHU SARKAR / AFP) (Photo by DIBYANGSHU SARKAR/AFP via Getty Images) / DIBYANGSHU SARKAR