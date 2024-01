Acuerdo total: Ben Brereton deja Villarreal para partir a la Premier League

🚨🔴 Ben Brereton Díaz to Sheffield Utd, here we go! Agreement reached on loan deal until June, @relevo first called interest.



Brereton Díaz will travel in the next 24h for medical tests and contract signing.



No buy option clause included, he’ll return to Villarreal in June. 🇨🇱 pic.twitter.com/17wMheefob