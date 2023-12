Gary Medel tendrá competencia: desde Europa llega el nuevo defensa del Vasco da Gama

🚨💢 EXCL: Vasco da Gama are set to sign João Victor from Benfica. Deal done on permanent move for 25 year old CB.



Five clubs wanted him but he decided for Vasco — here we go. 🇧🇷



First big signing for Vasco made by new director Alexandre Mattos with agent Paulo Pitombeira. pic.twitter.com/nayrXoQ5SW