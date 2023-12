Cartelera NBA: revisa los partidos para este miércoles 20 de diciembre

10 games tonight ‼️



🆚 Timberwolves and Sixers clash in high-powered matchup

🗽 Knicks/Nets battle in Brooklyn

🔥 Clippers look to win 9 straight



📺 NBA TV, NBA App

📲 https://t.co/j7XaSJWBOj pic.twitter.com/jl2r3dP8tw